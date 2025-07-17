The Ultimate Dallas Cowboys 2025 Schedule Breakdown: Weeks 15-18

Weeks 15-18 – Clutch Wins, Overshown’s Surge, and a Backup QB Finale
With the Cowboys sitting at 10-3, NFC East supremacy is within reach, but the margin for error is razor-thin.
The final four weeks feature a dangerous Sunday night matchup, two frigid road games, and a Christmas clash with a divisional rival.
Brian Schottenheimer’s squad has to rely on depth, discipline, and rising stars like Jaydon Blue, Shavon Revel Jr., and DeMarvion Overshown to finish the season strong.
Let’s break down Weeks 15 through 18 of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 season.
Week 15: vs Minnesota Vikings (SNF)
Prediction: Cowboys 31, Vikings 27
Under the bright lights at AT&T Stadium, Dak Prescott outduels J.J. McCarthy in a shootout.
Minnesota’s offense threatens late, but the Cowboys’ defense holds the line. Overshown continues to emerge as a second-level eraser in the middle of the field.
Projected Stats:
- Dak Prescott: 26/38, 310 yds, 3 TDs
- George Pickens: 7 catches, 118 yds, 1 TD
- CeeDee Lamb: 6 catches, 102 yds
- Jaydon Blue: 14 carries, 68 yds
- Micah Parsons: 1 sack
- DeMarvion Overshown: 8 tackles, 1 PBU
Record: 11-3
Week 16: @ Los Angeles Chargers
Prediction: Cowboys 29, Chargers 26
Dak stays hot on the West Coast as the Cowboys win a tense back-and-forth battle.
Brandon Aubrey nails five field goals, including the game-winner, with:11 left. Trevon Diggs records his first interception since returning from injury.
Projected Stats:
- Dak Prescott: 27/40, 330 yds, 2 TD
- CeeDee Lamb: 9 catches, 121 yds
- Jaydon Blue: 18 carries, 84 yds
- Trevon Diggs: 1 INT
- Micah Parsons: 2 sacks
- Overshown: 9 tackles
Record: 12-3
Week 17: @ Washington Commanders (Christmas Day)
Prediction: Cowboys 24, Commanders 14
Dallas gives fans the gift of a division-clinching win on Christmas.
The defense dominates in the red zone, and Overshown leads the team in tackles once again. Lamb and Pickens both score to bury Washington early.
Projected Stats:
- Dak Prescott: 20/29, 220 yds, 2 TDs
- George Pickens: 6 catches, 88 yds, 1 TD
- CeeDee Lamb: 5 catches, 74 yds, 1 TD
- DeMarvion Overshown: 10 tackles, 2 TFL
- Micah Parsons: 1.5 sacks
- Shavon Revel Jr.: 1 INT
Record: 13-3
Week 18: @ New York Giants
Prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 13
With the NFC East wrapped up and seeding locked, the Cowboys rest key starters and hand the offense to QB Joe Milton.
The former Tennessee gunslinger shows poise and big-play potential, while the defense suffocates the Giants’ offense.
Projected Stats:
- Joe Milton: 12/18, 150 yds, 1 TD
- Jaydon Blue: 13 carries, 80 yds, 1 TD
- Phil Mafah: 7 carries, 41 yds
- Israel Mukuamu: 1 INT
- Marist Liufau: 6 tackles, 1 TFL
Final Regular Season Record: 14-3
NFC East Champions/NFC No. 2 Seed
Top Season Performers:
- Dak Prescott: 4,570 yds, 38 TD, 9 INT
- CeeDee Lamb: 1,598 yds, 13 TD
- George Pickens: 1,212 yds, 9 TD
- Jaydon Blue: 1,042 rushing yds, 9 TD
- Micah Parsons: 18.5 sacks, 4 FF
- DeMarvion Overshown: (Weeks 13-18) 43 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 Sack
With the NFC East Crown in hand and a first-round bye secured, the Cowboys are poised to begin a deep playoff run. But can they finish the job?