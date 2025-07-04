Recognizing Cowboys who not only wore The Star, but The Stripes as well

As America celebrates its independence with fireworks, family, and flags, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Your dedication, sacrifice, and bravery allow us to enjoy the freedoms we sometimes take for granted.

For example, I woke up this morning and ran four miles for the 4th, followed by a strong workout at my local gym.

Without the sacrifices made by the United States armed forces, I would not have the liberty to safely stay in shape.

On this special day, it’s only fitting to spotlight a few former Dallas Cowboys who not only wore the star on their helmet, but also the Stars and Stripes of the U.S. military.

These men exemplified courage, service, and leadership, both on the field and in uniform.

Chad Hennings-US Air Force

Chad Hennings’ journey to the NFL took a detour through the skies of the Middle East.

Drafted by the Cowboys in 1988, Hennings was unable to immediately join the team due to his commitment to the United States Air Force.

As an A-10 Thunderbolt pilot, he flew 45 combat missions during Operation Provide Comfort in the aftermath of the Gulf War.

Hennings finally made his Cowboys debut in 1992, bringing with him a level of discipline and mental toughness shaped by military service.

He would go on to win three Super Bowls with Dallas and become a valuable part of the Cowboys’ 1990s dynasty.

His impact went far beyond stats; he was a model teammate and a proud veteran, using his platform to advocate for fellow servicemen and women.

Roger Staubach-US Navy

Few figures in Cowboys history are as revered as Roger Staubach, and not just for his exploits on the football field.

Before leading the Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles, Staubach was a standout quarterback at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he won the 1963 Heisman Trophy.

After graduation, Staubach served four years in the Navy, including a year-long tour in Vietnam.

He joined the Cowboys in 1969 at the age of 27, already a seasoned leader shaped by experience and responsibility.

Nicknamed “Captain America,” Staubach’s poise and humility were trademarks of his game, and of his life.

His military background helped define the Cowboys’ championship culture for decades to come.

Tex Schramm-US Army

While not a player, Tex Schramm was one of the most influential figures in Cowboys history.

The franchise’s original general manager and a Hall of Famer, Schramm served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II before helping build the foundation of America’s Team in the 1960s.

Schramm’s leadership and innovation helped shape not only the Cowboys but also the NFL as a whole.

His service to his country and later to the game of football make him a dual pioneer worthy of recognition this Independence Day.

Saluting the Stars

This 4th of July, as we celebrate the birth of our nation, we honor those Cowboys who answered a higher calling.

They didn’t just chase championships; they defended freedom.

To Chad Hennings, Roger Staubach, and Tex Schramm, and every service member past and present: thank you. Your courage inspires us all.

Happy Independence Day, and God bless America.