A diverse group highlights the all-time best Cowboys from F-J

Today we take a look at the Cowboys best players of all-time whose last names began with the letters F through J.

If you’re looking for a teaser, try this one. A neckbeard, a rodeo cowboy, a bullet, a playmaker, and a moose walk into a bar…

Trust me, it’ll make sense by the end.

So let’s get started.

F Is For O-Linemen?

After sifting through the Cowboys’ all-time roster among the letter F last names, a surprising result emerged. The best three candidates all played on the offensive line.

Two of them were centers at that.

But in the end, a clear winner emerged, despite his career being shortened by illness.

Travis “Neckbeard” Frederick was a powerhouse at center for Dallas from 2013-17, 2019. He might even still be playing today had it not been for his contracting Guillain–Barré syndrome.

If he hadn’t had his career cut short, how different Mike McCarthy’s run in Dallas might have been with Frederick at center instead of Tyler Biadasz?

Frederick edged out fellow center John Fitzgerald and offensive tackle Doug Free. But both men are deserving of honorable mention here.

The Best: Travis Frederick

Just A Pinch, Cowboy

Running back Walt Garrison may not have been a speed demon at running back between 1966-74.

But he was pivotal in the Cowboys going from the NFL’s punching bag to a dynasty. The man who spent his off time cowboying in rodeos was also a pitchman.

“Just a pinch between my cheek and gums,” he would say in chewing tobacco commercials back in the day.

Garrison is still ninth all-time among Dallas running backs in yardage, a half-century after he retired.

He beat out Michael Gallup (WR – 2018-2023), Kevin Gogan (1987-1993), and defensive back Cornell Green (1962-74).

The Best: Walt Garrison

What The H?

Among all the players in Dallas who had a last name that starts with H, 10 of them made the final cut. Which made it extremely difficult to decide who to put at the top.

All 10 of them won at least one Super Bowl.

All 10 of them made a huge impact on the franchise and on NFL history.

One even won a Super Bowl MVP, while playing for the losing team. How do you make the call out of all of that?

By going with the one guy that the NFL changed the rules for because no one could cover him if they didn’t.

And that is “Bullet” Bob Hayes.

An Olympic champion in 1964 and a speed demon on the track and on the gridiron, Hayes played from 1964-74. And no one could run him down from behind.

If you get a chance, watch some game film of him, you’ll enjoy every second of it.

His teammate, Chuck Howley (LB – 1961-73), was the MVP of Super Bowl V, a game Dallas lost to the Colts 16-13. He’s the only player on the losing team to win the MVP of a Super Bowl.

If Hayes wasn’t around, Howley would have been the best.

The Best: Bob Hayes

Honorable mentions: Charles Haley (DE – 1992-96); Alvin Harper (WR – 1991-94,1999); Cliff Harris (DB – 1970-79), Mike Hegman (LB – 1976-87); Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson (LB – 1975-79); Chad Hennings (DT – 1992-2000); Calvin Hill (RB – 1969-74); Tony Hill (WR – 1977-86); Chuck Howley (LB – 1961-73).

There Can Be Only One

This was such a slam dunk that there aren’t any honorable mentions here. The Playmaker, Michael Irvin (WR- 1988-99), stands alone among the I’s.

Despite his career getting cut short by at least three years due to that scary injury in Philadelphia, Irvin still ranks second in receiving yardage and receptions in franchise history.

He’s fourth in touchdowns as well.

The Best: Michael Irvin

The Moose Call

Like the H names, there is an embarrassment of riches in the Cowboys’ J-named players.

It came down to six finalists. Five of the all six are Super Bowl champions. And all six made their presence felt on the football field.

But only one led the way for the NFL’s all-time rushing leader.

Without Daryl “Moose” Johnston, there might not be an Emmitt Smith, NFL all-time rushing leader.

That was just enough to make Johnston number one in this group.

He beat out an impressive list of honorable mentions too. Linebacker Bradie James (2003-11), defensive end Jim Jeffcoat (1983-94), receiver Butch Johnson (1976-83), defensive end Ed “Too-Tall” Jones (1974-78,1980-89) and linebacker Lee Roy Jordan (1963-76).

The Best: Daryl Johnston.