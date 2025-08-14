Cowboys have a promising LB corps for the immediate future

The Dallas Cowboys have quietly been building a young, hungry linebacker corps that could become one of the NFL’s most feared units sooner rather than later.

While the defensive spotlight often shines on EDGE Micah Parsons and the pass rush, the depth and upside at off-ball linebacker shouldn’t be overlooked.

With Marist Liufau showing early flashes, DeMarvion Overshown working toward a return from injury, and steady contributors like Jack Sanborn and Shemar James in the fold, DC Matt Eberflus has plenty of toys to work with.

Marist Liufau

The Cowboys took a calculated swing on Liufau, a rangy linebacker with the speed and physicality to roam sideline-to-sideline.

Early in camp and preseason, he’s shown the instincts to sniff out plays before they develop, and his ability to cover tight ends and running backs in space has stood out.

His aggressive tackling style fits the identity Eberflus wants: fast, decisive, and relentless.

If his upward trajectory continues, Liufau should be a huge part of the starting defensive unit early in the season.

DeMarvion Overshown

Overshown’s 2024 season ended early due to an ACL injury, but his return in 2025 could be a turning point for the unit.

Before the setback, he had impressed coaches with his athleticism, versatility, and natural feel for the game.

The Cowboys envision him as a chess piece; able to line up inside, blitz off the edge, or drop into coverage without tipping the defense’s hand.

Overshown’s energy and leadership, combined with Liufau’s spark, could give Dallas one of the most dynamic young duos in the league.

Jack Sanborn

While Liufau and Overshown bring flash, Sanborn brings stability.

Acquired to bolster depth, he’s the kind of reliable, old-school linebacker who thrives in Eberflus’s schemes.

Sanborn reads plays quickly, takes good angles, and rarely misses tackles. He might not wow with raw athleticism, but he’s the guy you trust to be in the right place at the right time.

Every great linebacker room needs a steady presence, and Sanborn is just that.

Shemar James

James may be the wild card of the group.

Still refining his game, he’s got the size and physical traits that coaches drool over.

If Eberflus and his staff can harness his raw tools, (particularly improving his play recognition) he could become a rotational contributor and eventually push for more snaps.

His growth could be the difference between the Cowboys having a good linebacker unit and a truly great one in 2026 and beyond.

A Coach’s Soft Spot

Eberflus made his name in the NFL coaching linebackers, and it shows in how he’s hands-on with the group.

His scheme relies heavily on disciplined reads, gap integrity, and swarming pursuit, traits that his young linebackers are embracing.

By giving extra attention to technique, communication, and film study, Eberflus is setting up this unit for long-term success.

The Cowboys’ linebacker room may not be the most experienced right now, but it’s brimming with upside.

If Liufau continues his rise, Overshown bounces back strong, and Sanborn and Stewart carve out their roles, this group could be the heartbeat of the defense for years to come.

The future in Dallas looks fast, physical, and bright.