“Rejected” quarterback tumbling down the draft after 24 picks

By Richard Paolinelli

Whether you like the Cowboys’ first-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, or absolutely hate it, the deed is done and the second half of the first round is underway.

The big mystery of the night? Just how far will Shedeur Sanders fall?

Unless the Giants or Browns are planning on moving back up into the first round, Sanders seems destined to fall into the second round.

NFL Network showed a tweet from Deion Sanders Jr. that read:

The problem is that it seems that Team Sanders rejected the process earlier this offseason. The NFL’s 32 GMs have rejected them, through the first 24 picks anyway.

Here’s how the third quarter of the first round played out.

  1. Cincinnati Bengals

Actual pick: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

My pick: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Bengals need to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This is the first step in doing just that.

While I had Williams, who went a few picks earlier, it’s nice to know the Bengals looked at their roster and saw what I did.

Time For The Playoffs Teams

  1. Seattle Seahawks

Actual pick: Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

My pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

If the Cowboys were going to stubbornly stick with picking an offensive lineman, this should have been the guy they selected.

Seattle got a solid player.

The good news? I had Zabel going to the Eagles at 32. So, way to go Seahawks, for sniping the Eagles.

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Actual pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio St.

My pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

If you heard a lot of whooping and hollering, I’ll give you one guess where it was coming from.

Baker Mayfield’s house in Tampa Bay. Because he just got another target to throw to in addition to Mike Evans.

The NFC South is going to be an interesting division this fall.

  1. Denver Broncos

Actual pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

My pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

As if getting Dre Greenlaw wasn’t enough, Vance Joseph gets a shiny new defensive back to plug into his defense.

The Broncos are aiming to take the Chiefs AFC West crown away this year. This pick is another big step in that direction for sure.

Mister Rodgers In Pittsburgh?

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Actual pick: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

My pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

I had Jaxson Dart. Sanders was still available.

The Steelers chose to shore up their defensive line instead.

Does this mean Aaron Rodgers is Pittsburgh bound after all?

The bigger question of the night: Just how far is the “rejected” Sanders going to fall in this draft?

  1. Los Angeles Chargers

Actual pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

My pick: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Chargers, like the Raiders, ignore all the so-called experts who said that picking a running back in the first round was dumb.

When those two teams are in the playoffs in 2025 and the Cowboys aren’t, I don’t want to hear a single word from any of them.

  1. Green Bay Packers

Actual pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

My pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Jordon Love will absolutely love this pick. Sorry, couldn’t resist. Giving him a solid target to throw too will only make him that much better.

Dear Jones Inc., you needed a WR2 to help Lamb. I don’t see one remaining in this draft now.

Good job.

  1. Minnesota Vikings

Actual pick: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio St.

My pick: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Free agency put a hole in the Vikings’ secondary. I truly expected Minnesota to address that area here.

That being said, they did make a nice pick here.

Next post: Picks 25-32 and Sanders’ first-round fate hangs in the balance.

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association's Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

