Cowboys go line in 1st round for third straight year

By Richard Paolinelli

The second eight picks are on the board and the Dallas Cowboys finally get their man.

So far, the only trade has been between the Jaguars and the Browns.

So much for Jerry Jones’ teased pre-draft trade talk so far. Not that any of us were really surprised he was all hat and no cattle again in 2025.

Especially after the “All-In” fiasco of 2024.

As for the Cowboys’ actual pick of the first round? I’ll say it here and now.

For the third-straight year, the Dallas Cowboys have wasted their first-round pick.

Here’s how the second eight picks of the first round played out.

9. New Orleans Saints

Actual pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

My pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Saints want to protect their quarterback. Once they figure out who said quarterback will be of course.

Cowboys go line in 1st round for third straight year 2

Banks is a solid pick, one mentioned for the Cowboys at 12.

I had the Bears taking him, which means I missed the next pick too.

And I’ll miss the 49ers pick as well. At least I’m getting the players in the right round, if not the right team.

  1. Chicago Bears

Actual pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

My pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Maybe tight ends from Michigan taken in the first-round fare better than Wolverine tight ends in the second round do, right?

To be fair, Loveland looks like a much better tight end than Luke Schoonmaker ever did. The Bears sure better hope so.

  1. San Francisco 49ers

Actual pick: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

My pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The 49ers have had so many losses on their roster this offseason, they had almost as many needs to fill as the Cowboys.

I still think they go offensive tackle if Campbell or Banks fall to 11. But neither player fell to them.

So getting some help on the defensive line was the smart play here.

Nick Bosa approves.

The Cowboys Took Who?

  1. Dallas Cowboys

Actual pick: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

My pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Burden would have forced defenses to stop double-teaming Lamb and make sure they had someone covering Burden. This could have been the best 1-2 receiver punch Dallas had in a long time.

Maybe they luck out and get Burden in the second round.

They probably won’t.

When the Cowboys needed offensive playmakers, what did they do? They took another line player in the first round.

Cowboys go line in 1st round for third straight year 1

Another wasted pick by Jones Inc.

To be fair though, at least they really didn’t screw up and draft Shedeur Sanders.

  1. Miami Dolphins

Actual pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

My pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Dolphins needed defensive help. I just had them grabbing a Wolverines defensive back instead of a defensive tackle.

I get bonus points for that, right?

Grant should help the Dolphins keep the running game from running them over. Will it be enough to get them past Buffalo?

We’ll soon find out.

  1. Indianapolis Colts

Actual pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

My pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Sep 21, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Hey, I’ve stopped the bleeding on my mock draft!

No matter who ends up QB1 in Indianapolis, they are going to need a nice tight end to throw to. Enter Warren, who could be the Colts’ Travis Kelce from the get-go.

Warren can also be useful in run-blocking too.

  1. Atlanta Falcons

Actual pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

My pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Falcons needed to shore up their defense. They didn’t even need to leave the state to find their man.

Walker could be a disruptive force in the NFC South this fall, and beyond.

  1. Arizona Cardinals

Actual pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

My pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Cardinals need to shore up their defense, I just expected them to focus on the secondary.

But plugging up the middle seems to be the trend in the first round.

Next post: Picks 17-24.

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author.

