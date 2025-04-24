Big trades highlight final quarter of draft’s 1st round

There were two late trades by teams looking to double-up in Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft.

When the first was announced, everyone assumed a quarterback that wore the number “2” jersey for his college team was about to be drafted.

The assumption was that Shedeur Sanders free fall was going to end. Instead, the Giants took Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart.

The pick all but insured Sanders was going to have to wait until Friday evening to get drafted at the earliest.

The Falcons also moved in and took an edge player they nearly had taken 10 picks earlier.

Atlanta ended up getting the two edge players they wanted, instead of having to choose one or the other.

A curious trade happened late, when the Chiefs and Eagles swapped positions at the end of the round.

Here’s how the final eight picks of the first round played out.

25. New York Giants (via trade with Houston)

Actual pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

My pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

When the trade that brought the Giants back into the first round was announced everyone, myself included, thought Shedeur Sanders was heading for the Big Apple.

As Lee Corso would say: “Not so fast, my friend!”

Dart is the better long-term answer at quarterback and this was a good move.

Atlanta Falcons (via trade with Los Angeles Rams)

Actual pick: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

My pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Falcons traded their first round pick next year to grab this player. Given how much their divisional rivals have improved, the Falcons needed to beef up on defense.

With their two picks on Thursday night, that’s exactly what they did.

Baltimore Ravens

Actual pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

My pick: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Ravens just improved their defense with an eye on getting past Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Getting Starks to fall to them this late in the first round? Someone in the Ravens’ front office is living life right.

Detroit Lions

Actual pick: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio St.

My pick: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

The Lions needed to shore up their offensive line, both for Jared Goff and for their running backs. But all of the top offensive linemen were long gone by the time they got onto the clock.

Getting a solid defensive tackle instead is a solid consolation prize.

Williams might have been a slight reach, but it’s doubtful he’d have fallen to them in the second round.

The Final Four

Washington Commanders

Actual pick: Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

My pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

I honestly thought the Commanders would shore up their defense here. Especially with Dan Quinn at head coach.

I thought incorrectly. They decided instead to address the fact that they have to deal with both Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter for nearly a quarter of their games every season.

Buffalo Bills

Actual pick: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

My pick: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Green’s issues off the field apparently were enough of a concern after all. That, or Buffalo decided they needed more help in the secondary instead.

Probably a good thought given the teams Buffalo has to fend off in the AFC East.

Not to mention getting past the Ravens and Chiefs.

Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with Kansas City)

Actual pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

My pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

I’m not sure Kansas City would have gone linebacker here, so I’m still puzzled by the trade.

However, Howie Roseman has proven he knows what he’s doing. Unlike the Cowboys’ front office.

Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with Philadelphia)

Actual pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio St.

My pick: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State

The Chiefs picked a fifth-round pick and basically gave up nothing to get it. They clearly weren’t targeting Campbell.

They were clearly looking to protect Patrick Mahomes a lot better than they did last year.

Friday’s Draft To Watch

With the Browns on the clock for Friday’s first pick, surely the Sanders free fall will come to an end.

Then again, the approach he took during the offseason may have seriously irritated all 32 general managers enough that they’ve decided to serve him some humility.