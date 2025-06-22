Skill players headline my personal Dallas Cowboys All-Quarter Century team

This week, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder released their NFL All-Quarter Century team, spotlighting league-wide legends since the year 2000.

Naturally, names like Tom Brady, Randy Moss, and Aaron Donald made the list, but for this Cowboys fan, it sparked a different conversation: who are the greatest Cowboys of the last 25 years?

I highlighted the former Dallas Cowboys featured in that article, and it inspired me to think of my own list of the most impactful Cowboys players to wear the uniform since the year 2000.

You won’t find obvious names like QB Troy Aikman or RB Emmitt Smith because let’s be honest with ourselves, they were shadows of themselves by the turn of the century, and their impact was felt more in the 199os.

This is my personal All-Quarter Century Cowboys list, broken up into five parts.

We’re kicking things off with the offensive skill players.

Agree or disagree? I welcome your takes. Feel free to comment with who you’d add or swap out. Let’s dive in.

Disclaimer: Current Cowboys are not eligible for this list.

Quarterback

Tony Romo (2006-2016)

The face of the franchise for over a decade, Tony Romo went from undrafted free agent to record-setting quarterback.

He left Dallas as the team’s all-time leader in passing yards (34,183) and touchdowns (248).

Known for his improvisation, clutch throws, and leadership, Romo made the Cowboys relevant during years when they had no business being in contention.

Injuries and playoff heartbreaks aside, he was the heart and soul of the team throughout the 2000s and early 2010s.

Running Backs

DeMarco Murray (2011-2014)

Murray’s 2014 campaign remains one of the best single seasons by any running back in NFL history.

He rushed for 1,845 yards, broke Emmitt Smith’s single-season team record, and was the offensive engine behind a 12-4 team.

Though his stint in Dallas was short, his impact was unforgettable. When healthy, he was explosive, decisive, and dominant.

Ezekiel Elliott (2016-2022, 2024)

At his peak, Ezekiel Elliott was one of the best running backs in the NFL.

He led the league in rushing yards twice (2016, 2018), made three Pro Bowls, and was a complete back: tough runner, underrated receiver, and excellent pass blocker.

His rookie year helped Dak Prescott settle into the league, and for several seasons, the offense ran through him.

Say what you want about how it ended, but Zeke brought attitude and production to the star.

Marion Barber (2005-2011)

Marion “The Barbarian” Barber brought a violent running style that made every carry a must-watch.

While never a full-time feature back, Barber scored 47 touchdowns in a Cowboys uniform and was a Pro Bowler in 2007.

His punishing runs and ability to fight through contact embodied the grit and physicality Cowboys fans love.

Rest in peace to one of the most beloved players of his era.

Wide Receiver

Terrell Owens (2006-2008)

Terrell Owens didn’t need a long stay to leave a lasting impression.

In just three seasons, he caught 38 touchdowns and surpassed 3,500 receiving yards.

He gave the Cowboys’ offense an explosive, game-breaking weapon, and when the ball came his way, big plays usually followed.

Love him or hate him, you couldn’t ignore him, and you always needed to have your popcorn ready for the T.O. Show.

Dez Bryant (2010-2017)

The Cowboys’ all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (73), Dez was the physical, emotional engine of the offense for nearly a decade.

His ability to out-muscle defenders, high-point the football, and dominate in the red zone made him a nightmare to defend.

When Dez was on, he was practically uncoverable.

Miles Austin (2006-2013)

Miles Austin’s rise from undrafted free agent to Pro Bowler was one of the best feel-good stories in Cowboys history.

His 2009 breakout (1,320 yards, 11 TDs) was electric, and he followed it up with another 1,000-yard season in 2010.

Austin brought speed, reliability, and underrated route-running to the table.

Injuries slowed him later, but at his peak, he was that guy.

Tight End

Jason Witten (2003-2017, 2019)

Jason Witten was the model of consistency for over 15 seasons.

With 11 Pro Bowls, 1,228 catches, and 12,977 yards, he was always where he needed to be, whether it was moving the chains or settling the offense.

A locker room leader, fan favorite, and one of the best to ever wear the star, Witten defined professionalism.

Up Next: Offensive Linemen