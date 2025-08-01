BREAKING NEWS: Micah Parsons requests trade out of Dallas

One of the most talented and decorated players in Dallas Cowboys history has now requested a trade. Micah Parsons, amidst a mind-boggling front office approach to a contract extension, has decided he no longer wants to play their convoluted game.

In a statement released moments ago, Parsons laid out the full timeline of events, his initial hopes that he would have been able to stay in Dallas, and the quote “I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1951346210067095890

Fans know the front office made this bed. Now they have to lie in it.

For years, we have seen Jerry and Stephen Jones tempt fate by denying star players contract extensions until the last minute. This has cost them money, hurt their relationships with players, and put them in a position for something like this to happen.

Now, it has, and what comes next is anyone’s guess.

Micah Parsons: What’s Next After Trade Request

There are only a few ways this plays out for the Cowboys, and now, none of them are good options.

First, they could reach an extension with Micah Parsons after unnecessary mudslinging and a skyrocketing in price. This seems impossible now, but trade requests rarely turn into trades.

They could also go through with his request and trade him, though The New York Times’ Dianna Russini is already reporting the team has “no intention” of doing so.

Lastly, and most costly, they could fail to get an extension signed, deny him his trade request, and watch one of the most valuable players in team history walk out the door in free agency for no return.

No matter how this debacle turns out, we must remember it didn’t have to be this way.

Micah Parsons deserves to get paid, and his patience has understandably run out.