Milestones the Cowboys could hit in 2025

Since this is my 750th post here at Inside The Star, I figured what better time than now to look ahead to what milestones the Dallas Cowboys could reach this season.

For example, the Cowboys need to go 6-3 on the road this year to get over .500 all-time in road games. Dallas was 5-3 last year away from home and are 254-256 (.498) all-time in away contests.

A 5-3 home record this year would give the Cowboys their 320th all-time home win.

An 11-7 record at the end of the year would put Dallas at 580-430-6 all-time.

Other Team Milestones Ahead

Week 2’s season home opener against the Giants will be the 1,000th game in team history. It will be the 574th home game overall.

With two Monday Night Football games on the schedule, the Cowboys will play their 89th game against Arizona at home and their 90th on the road in Las Vegas just two weeks later.

This year’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Chiefs will be the 58th time Dallas will play on the holiday in their 66th season.

For the Scoragami crowd, Dallas enters the season having had their previous 1,065 end in 421 different final scores. Last year, Dallas had three new scores added to their Scoragami count.

Week 3’s 28-25 loss to Baltimore, Week 12’s 34-26 win over the Commanders, and Week 15’s 24-24 over Tampa Bay were all brand-new final scores in Cowboys’ history.

A Bad Omen?

One milestone they hope to avoid is suffering their first back-to-back losing seasons in over 20 years. The last time Dallas finished below .500 in consecutive years was the 2000, 2001, and 2002 seasons under Dave Campo.

If you are a believer in omens, either good or bad, Campo had never been a head coach at any level before the 2000 season.

Neither had Brian Schottenheimer before he took the head coaching job in Dallas earlier this year.

Individual Marks Ahead

Dak Prescott has several team records looming ahead. A few he might just reach this year if he stays healthy.

Here are the team individual passing milestones Prescott will be looking to hit this fall.

Completions: 2,898 – Aikman (Prescott – 2,780)

Attempts: 4,715 – Aikman (Prescott – 4,159)

Yards: 34,183 – Tony Romo (Prescott – 31,437)

TDs: 248 – Romo (Prescott – 213)

Beyond the 2025 season, assuming he plays a full schedule, Prescott could chase down these milestones in the next few seasons as well:

Wins: 94 – Troy Aikman (Prescott – 76)

Starts/Games: 165 – Aikman (Prescott – 122)

With a 1,650-yardpast season, CeeDee Lamb would vault past Tony Hill (7,988 yards), Drew Pearson (7,822), Dez Bryant (7,459), and Bob Hayes (7,295) for third in all-time receiving yards.

Lamb needs only 36 catches to move past Bryant for third in receptions all-time.

Jason Witten leads with 12,977 yards on 1,215 catches. Michael Irvin is second at 11,904 yards on 750 receptions.

Brandon Aubrey is already fifth in team history in made field goals at 76. He needs three to pass Brett Maher and six to pass Chris Boniol for third place.

Dan Bailey (186) and Rafael Septien (162) are well ahead in first and second in this category.

With 9.5 sacks this fall, Micah Parsons would move past DeMarcus Lawrence for 10th all-time with 62 career sacks. DeMarcus Ware is the franchise leader at 117.