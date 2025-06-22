ESPN’s All-Quarter Century Team includes 3 former Cowboys

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder recently unveiled their “All-Quarter Century Team,” highlighting the NFL’s best players from 2000 to 2024.

Unsurprisingly, the lineup features several all-time greats.

Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in league history, headlines the offense.

Legendary receivers Randy Moss and Calvin Johnson also earned well-deserved spots for redefining the wide receiver position with their dominance and unmatched physicality.

The list wasn’t only a roll call of the usual suspects.

It also offered a few surprise names, players whose careers were perhaps shorter or underappreciated, but no less impactful.

RB Priest Holmes, for instance, earned recognition for his remarkable stretch with the Kansas City Chiefs in the early 2000s, when he racked up touchdowns at a historic rate.

NT Vince Wilfork, a key figure in multiple Patriots Super Bowl-winning defenses, was another nod to old-school, space-eating excellence in the trenches.

Among the celebrated athletes were three former Dallas Cowboys who left lasting legacies during their time there: RG Zack Martin, WR Terrell Owens, and DE DeMarcus Ware.

Each earned their place on the team by dominating at their respective positions during their tenures in Dallas.

Zack Martin

Zack Martin, who suited up for the Cowboys from 2014 through 2024, is one of the most decorated offensive linemen of the modern era.

From the moment he stepped onto the field as a rookie, he became the gold standard for interior line play.

Martin was a fixture at right guard, earning numerous All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl nods throughout his career.

His technique, strength, and football IQ made him a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ offensive line, which was often considered one of the league’s best during his prime.

His inclusion on this list solidifies what Cowboys fans have long known: Martin is one of the greatest to ever play the position.

Terrell Owens

Though his time in Dallas only spanned three seasons from 2006 to 2008, Terrell Owens made a massive impact.

He amassed over 3,500 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns in that short span, showcasing his blend of size, speed, and bravado.

T.O. was a polarizing figure off the field, but his on-field production was impossible to deny.

Despite shorter stints with several teams, Owens left an indelible mark on the NFL and helped modernize the wide receiver position into a true spotlight role.

His place on the All-Quarter Century Team reflects his transcendent talent.

DeMarcus Ware

From 2005 to 2013, DeMarcus Ware terrorized opposing quarterbacks as the heart of the Cowboys’ pass rush.

Known for his elite speed, strength, and motor, Ware recorded 117 sacks in a Dallas uniform and finished his career with 138.5 total sacks.

Ware was a consistent force on a defense that saw frequent change elsewhere.

He later capped off his career with a Super Bowl win in Denver, but his most dominant years came wearing the star.

His selection is a nod to his sustained excellence and leadership on and off the field.

A Coach Makes the List

As a final bonus, former Cowboys HC Wade Phillips was also recognized on ESPN’s list for his defensive coaching brilliance.

Though he served as the Cowboys’ head coach from 2007 to 2010, it was his time as the team’s defensive coordinator, and later success elsewhere, that helped secure his place on this prestigious list.

Phillips’ coaching acumen and knack for maximizing pass rushers, like Ware, earned him the respect of players and peers alike, and ultimately a spot among the NFL’s coaching elite.

Three Cowboys players, and one notable coach, on a list spanning 25 years is no small feat.

It’s a testament to the organization’s continued ability to attract and develop top-tier talent.