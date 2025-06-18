The Cowboys 1st must win comes in week 3 against Chicago

With a slow week upon us, I thought what better time to look at the Dallas Cowboys schedule and see how I think some of these games will shake out.

Funny enough, I live in the Midwest area, and I finally will be able to attend a Dallas Cowboys game in person, and in week three when the Cowboys play the Bears, it may already be a must-win for them!

Let me tell you why.

The Cowboys open the season on the road against the Eagles, a game they will probably lose, but then they play the Giants, a win.

After that, though, they go on the road against a Bears team that might be very good, then they play the Packers, a team that just has their number.

So if this team drops the game against the Bears, the Cowboys are going to be staring 1-and-3 right in the face.

Through The Years

Dallas is 35-25 in Week 3 games all-time and 18-14 when those games are on the road. Unfortunately, they have lost their last two Week 3 contests, at home against Baltimore last year and at Arizona two years ago.

The good news is that the Cowboys are 3-0 against the Bears when they meet in the third week of the season.

Dallas beat Chicago at home in 1979 and again in 2016. Prescott was 19-of-24 for 248 yards and a touchdown in that 2016 victory.

The Cowboys beat the Bears in Chicago in 2007.

Matt Eberflus

This is a game for new Cowboys defensive coordinator that Matt Eberflus should have circled on his calendar.

Go back to Chicago, the team that fired you and have that defense flying around.

I will be at this game with some of my buddies who are huge Bears fans, so the only thing I ask, is please make this game a fun one.

I honestly have no idea how well the Bears are going to this season, because we know they win the offseason every single year, only to have it crash and burn.

Again, if the Cowboys are 1-1 heading into this game with the Packers next on the schedule, this becomes a must-win only three weeks into the season. You can agree to disagree, but 2-and-1 is a lot better than 1-and-2 heading into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

I am hoping I can bring some good luck to this team when I see only my second ever game in person, because the last time I went to a Cowboys/Bears game, Mitch Trubisky had the best game of his career.