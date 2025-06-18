Inside The Star » Analysis & Rumors » The Cowboys 1st must win comes in week 3 against Chicago

The Cowboys 1st must win comes in week 3 against Chicago

by Jun 18, 2025
2 mins read
1

With a slow week upon us, I thought what better time to look at the Dallas Cowboys schedule and see how I think some of these games will shake out.

Funny enough, I live in the Midwest area, and I finally will be able to attend a Dallas Cowboys game in person, and in week three when the Cowboys play the Bears, it may already be a must-win for them!

Let me tell you why.

The Cowboys open the season on the road against the Eagles, a game they will probably lose, but then they play the Giants, a win.

After that, though, they go on the road against a Bears team that might be very good, then they play the Packers, a team that just has their number.

So if this team drops the game against the Bears, the Cowboys are going to be staring 1-and-3 right in the face.

Through The Years

Dallas is 35-25 in Week 3 games all-time and 18-14 when those games are on the road. Unfortunately, they have lost their last two Week 3 contests, at home against Baltimore last year and at Arizona two years ago.

The good news is that the Cowboys are 3-0 against the Bears when they meet in the third week of the season.

Dallas beat Chicago at home in 1979 and again in 2016. Prescott was 19-of-24 for 248 yards and a touchdown in that 2016 victory.

The Cowboys beat the Bears in Chicago in 2007.

Matt Eberflus

This is a game for new Cowboys defensive coordinator that Matt Eberflus should have circled on his calendar.

Go back to Chicago, the team that fired you and have that defense flying around.

I will be at this game with some of my buddies who are huge Bears fans, so the only thing I ask, is please make this game a fun one.

I honestly have no idea how well the Bears are going to this season, because we know they win the offseason every single year, only to have it crash and burn.

Again, if the Cowboys are 1-1 heading into this game with the Packers next on the schedule, this becomes a must-win only three weeks into the season. You can agree to disagree, but 2-and-1 is a lot better than 1-and-2 heading into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

I am hoping I can bring some good luck to this team when I see only my second ever game in person, because the last time I went to a Cowboys/Bears game, Mitch Trubisky had the best game of his career.

Topics

Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor is a Dallas Cowboys fan from the Midwest. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and works at a Junior College in the TRIO Upward Bound department. Taylor has written for two publications in his lifetime. The first was as a Sports Reporter for Journal Star while in college. He also spent a year as a Regional News Reporter for Shaw Media. When he is not working or writing for Inside The Star, he enjoys bowling competitively. Feel free to connect with him on his social media outlets listed below!

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Latest Reader Poll

Which quarterback (QB) will be the best in the NFL in 2025?

Lamb & Pickens vs. Brown & Smith: Who's the NFL's Best Receiver Duo in 2025? - AJ Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Devonta Smith
Previous Story

Lamb & Pickens vs. Brown & Smith: Who’s the NFL’s Best Receiver Duo in 2025?

Brandon Aubrey two makes shy of NFL record
Next Story

The most special unit for Dallas is also tops in the NFC East