The most special unit for Dallas is also tops in the NFC East

Our first two rankings for the Dallas Cowboys amongst their NFC East rivals has Dallas stuck in third.

Neither the front office nor the head coach and his staff could outshine the Philadelphia Eagles or the Washington Commanders.

But there is one unit on the Cowboys playing roster that clearly stands tall above the entire division. The special teams unit.

Led by kicker extraordinaire Brandon Aubrey, punter Bryan Anger, and return specialist KaVontae Turpin, this unit may even be the best in the entire NFL.

The Aubrey-Matic Man

Since bursting onto the scene two seasons ago, Aubrey has been incredibly long as well as deadly accurate with his field goals.

Signing with the Cowboys after kicking the Birmingham Stallions to consecutive USFL championships, the Notre Dame alum joined the Cowboys for the 2023 season. And promptly set an NFL record.

Aubrey shattered the old record for consecutive field goals made to start a career.

It was 19 before the 2023 season. Aubrey now holds the mark at 35.

He had a missed field goal and a blocked field goal in the season finale against the Commanders and still finished 36-of-38.

Aubrey was also booming long kicks. He connected on all 10 he tried from 50 yards and beyond.

This fall he needs just 22 field goals made to set the record for most made in the first three years in the NFL.

Anger Management

Anger returns for his 14th season and fifth with Dallas. Not only has he been rock solid as a punter, he’s the holder on Aubrey’s kicks.

The duo, along with long-snapper Trent Sieg have made the entire operation as smooth as the finest silk.

If they continue to do so, this could be the difference maker for Dallas in 2025.

Danger Man

Turpin, in his fourth year with Dallas this fall, put the NFL on notice last year with both a kickoff and a punt return for a touchdown.

It was his electric return after initially muffing a kickoff against the Commanders that made the highlight reels that week.

After recovering the ball at his own one, Turpin slowly made his way up field, did a 360, and then dashed the rest of the way into the endzone. It helped Dallas win, 34-26, and was a rare bright spot for the year.

Not Even Close

The Cowboys special teams unit is the clear and obvious choice as the NFC East’s best special teams unit. And it isn’t even close.

So dominant is this unit that, for all intent and purposes, the rest of the division is tied for dead last when you rank their respective units.