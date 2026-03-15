The Cowboys should fear Jeremiyah Love's NFL East Arrival » Inside The Star

Even the most anti-RB analysis will tell you that Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love is one of the top-five talents in the 2026 NFL Draft; to me, he’s top two, and he isn’t two.

The 20-year-old Missouri native spent the last two years blowing up the college football world, rushing for 1,125 and 1,372 yards in 2024 and 2025. Tack on 35 rushing touchdowns, and an absurd 6.9 yards per carry in both years, and you’ve got nearly-historic production.

Now, he faces his next chapter in the NFL, and it is almost certain to start as one of the first ten picks in the draft.

Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, it is almost as certain that he’s going to end up being drafted by an NFC East foe, and that is a major cause for concern.

East Coast Love: New York & Washington Likely To Target Notre Dame Star

Selecting fifth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, John Harbaugh’s New York Giants (that still feels weird to say) are a prime destination for Love, especially after seeing some of their moves this offseason.

It’s clear that Harbaugh is trying to bring Baltimore’s mashing identity to New Jersey: that’s why he went out and brought two former Ravens, fullback Pat Ricard and tight end Isaiah Likely, to town. They also made sure to extend tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to a $39M deal.

Not to mention, despite Kenneth Walker landing in Kansas City, the Giants made a genuine run at him to try to pair the reigning Super Bowl MVP with second-year back Cam Skattebo.

Between these moves, the severity of Skattebo’s season-ending injury in 2025, and a formal visit now scheduled, all signs are pointing to Love being considered heavily with the fifth pick.

In Washington, the signs are similar, and with the seventh pick, they are also in a great spot to land Love.

The Commanders need a genuine running-mate with Jayden Daniels to take off some pressure, and the signing of former Buccaneer Rachaad White doesn’t exactly give them that kind of top option, even if he’s fine as an RB2.

They need to address their lackluster defense, of course, and there will be fans who throw a fit if Love is the pick over somebody like Caleb Downs, but drafting this dude isn’t a luxury pick.

Rather, it would be a sign of their genuine commitment to making their franchise quarterback’s life a little bit easier, which they don’t necessarily have the best organizational track record of.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class