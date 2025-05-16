Trey Hendrickson: 3 Brutal Reasons Why the Cowboys have No Shot

The Dallas Cowboys are always in the mix when big-name defenders hit the trade rumor mill, and Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is the latest hot topic.

On paper, he’s everything the Cowboys could use: a relentless pass rusher, a veteran leader, and a proven performer.

Despite fan excitement and speculative headlines, Trey Hendrickson is not coming to Dallas—and here’s why.

The Bengals Aren’t Selling

Let’s get one thing clear: the Cincinnati Bengals are not in rebuild mode. With Joe Burrow healthy and a playoff-caliber roster in place, the Bengals have every reason to keep their top-tier defensive player.

Trey Hendrickson, who has posted 39.5 sacks over the last three seasons, is still playing at a high level. He’s a cornerstone of Lou Anarumo’s defense—and Cincinnati knows it.

Even after Hendrickson requested a trade earlier in the offseason, Bengals management made their position clear: they’re not interested in moving him.

Unless an offer absolutely blows them away, they have zero incentive to deal one of their best players.

The Cowboys, under the leadership of Stephen and Jerry Jones, have shown little interest in overpaying in draft capital.

Cowboys’ Trade Philosophy Remains Conservative

Historically, the Cowboys have not operated as a “win-now, trade-now” organization when it comes to giving up valuable draft picks. The front office places a premium on long-term roster building through the NFL Draft.

If Hendrickson were 25 with three years left on a rookie deal, it might be a different story. But at age 30 and with just two years left on his contract, he doesn’t fit Dallas’ typical trade profile.

Dallas has also made it clear this offseason that it is focusing on internal development, rather than making flashy moves.

The team passed on several marquee free agents and has stuck to its “homegrown talent” model, betting on players like Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland to produce.

Adding Hendrickson would require a sharp philosophical pivot—something we’ve seen no evidence the Jones family is prepared to make.

No Signs of Urgency

Perhaps the most telling reason why Hendrickson won’t become a Cowboy is this: there’s no urgency coming from Dallas.

While fans clamor for a stronger pass rush and more depth on the defensive line after losing DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys’ front office has not made any public or reported efforts to engage Cincinnati.

They did add Dante Fowler and a rookie in Donovan Ezeiruaku, which basically sealed the deal of not getting Trey Hendrickson.

No calls. No packages. No smoke, and certainly no fire.

If Dallas had a serious interest in Trey Hendrickson, we’d know it by now. Instead, it’s silence—and silence speaks volumes.

A Dream Addition

Trey Hendrickson is a dream addition for any defense, but the Dallas Cowboys simply aren’t going to make that dream a reality.

The Bengals have no motivation to sell, the Cowboys aren’t inclined to buy, and the trade philosophy in Dallas remains conservative.

For now, Cowboys Nation should focus on internal growth because Hendrickson isn’t walking through that door.