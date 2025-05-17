2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule Breakdown & Forecast

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 schedule has officially been released, setting the stage for one of the most pivotal seasons in recent franchise history.

With Brian Schottenheimer at the helm and a revamped roster, the Cowboys face a high-stakes campaign against top-tier competition.

Let’s dive into a detailed analysis of their opponents, primetime games, and projected win-loss record.

2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule Highlights

Week 1 : at Philadelphia Eagles – Thursday, Sept. 4 (NBC, 7:20 PM CT)

: at Philadelphia Eagles – Thursday, Sept. 4 (NBC, 7:20 PM CT) Week 13 (Thanksgiving) : vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Thursday, Nov. 27 (CBS, 3:30 PM CT)

: vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Thursday, Nov. 27 (CBS, 3:30 PM CT) Week 17 (Christmas Day) : at Washington Commanders – Thursday, Dec. 25 (Netflix, 12:00 PM CT)

: at Washington Commanders – Thursday, Dec. 25 (Netflix, 12:00 PM CT) Week 18: vs. New York Giants – Date and time TBD

The Cowboys kick off the season with a heavyweight NFC East matchup and close the regular season with another divisional clash—both with potential playoff implications.

Home and Away Opponents

Home Games (AT&T Stadium):

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Away Games:

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Dallas faces five 2024 playoff teams, with the toughest home games likely against the Chiefs and Packers. On the road, matchups at Detroit and Philadelphia will be critical for playoff seeding.

Primetime & Holiday Games to Watch

Week 1 at Eagles (Season Opener) : The NFL chose this NFC East rivalry to open the 2025 season, highlighting its significance.

: The NFL chose this NFC East rivalry to open the 2025 season, highlighting its significance. Thanksgiving vs. Chiefs : Two of the league’s most-watched teams square off on one of the NFL’s biggest stages.

: Two of the league’s most-watched teams square off on one of the NFL’s biggest stages. Christmas Day at Commanders: Streaming exclusively on Netflix, this game adds a new wrinkle to the holiday football tradition.

These national spotlight games will be major opportunities for Dallas to showcase its progress under Schottenheimer.

Key Season Factors

Quarterback Stability : Dak Prescott’s health and performance remain central to success.

: Dak Prescott’s health and performance remain central to success. Revamped Offense : New offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is expected to bring balance and efficiency.

: New offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is expected to bring balance and efficiency. Defensive Depth: The Cowboys must improve in run defense and maintain pressure up front after a shaky season in 2024.

Win-Loss Prediction: 10-7

Predicted Wins:

Giants (2), Commanders (2), Panthers, Cardinals, Bears, Vikings, Raiders, Jets, Chargers

Predicted Losses:

Eagles (2), Lions, Packers, Broncos, Chiefs, 49ers

The Cowboys’ projected 10-7 record should position them for a Wild Card berth, especially if they can split their divisional games and steal a key win against a non-conference contender.

Opportunities and Challenges

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 schedule offers both opportunities and challenges.

Success will hinge on navigating a difficult road slate, performing under the primetime lights, and staying healthy.

With one of the most loyal fanbases in football and expectations sky-high, 2025 may be the year Dallas takes a step toward a deeper playoff run.