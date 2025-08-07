Inside The Star » Roster & Players » 3 Cowboys Dark Horse Candidates Turning Heads at Camp

by Aug 7, 2025
Every year, the Dallas Cowboys head into training camp with a few unexpected dark horses quietly creeping up the depth chart. This summer is no different.

With a mix of injuries, underperforming veterans, and coaching turnover, three dark horse candidates are making serious noise in Oxnard: Phil Mafah, Perrion Winfrey, and Kaiir Elam.

If you haven’t been paying attention, now’s the time to start.

Let’s break down why these three could end up playing significant snaps in 2025—and maybe even shaping the season.

Phil Mafah – The Rookie RB Dark Horse

Let’s be honest: when the Cowboys selected Phil Mafah late in the 7th round, most fans shrugged.

But that’s quickly changing.

Mafah, the bruising back out of Clemson, has been one of the most consistent standouts in training camp. During the first few padded practices, head coach Brian Schottenheimer singled him out:

“Shows up every day with positive plays that get you excited.”

That’s not something you hear about many seventh-rounders.

Why Mafah’s Earning Reps

Right now, Javonte Williams is the RB1, but if the Cowboys need a short-yardage hammer, or if Williams wears down mid-season, Mafah might be the next man up.

This is exactly the kind of back that shows up in December and helps you close out tough games. Don’t be surprised if he carves out a goal-line role early.

Perrion Winfrey – From UFL to Cowboys Rotation

Yes, that Perrion Winfrey.

After flaming out early in Cleveland, Winfrey revived his career in the UFL, earning All-UFL honors and dominating at the line of scrimmage.

The Cowboys scooped him up this June—and the move is already paying off.

Winfrey stepped in and started taking first-team reps almost immediately, according to multiple camp reports.

Kaiir Elam – A Fresh Start in a Broken Secondary

Remember when Kaiir Elam was a first-round pick in Buffalo? Things didn’t quite pan out there.

But Elam has found new life in Dallas, and the timing couldn’t be better.

Why Elam Has a Real Shot

The Cowboys’ secondary is a MASH unit right now:

And guess who’s been turning heads in camp? Kaiir Elam

He’s had multiple interceptions in recent practices and has reportedly looked like the most consistent corner not named Bland. Coaches are impressed with his technique and renewed confidence.

This isn’t just a feel-good story:

  • Elam has the size and speed to match up with WR2s.
  • He’s healthy and locked in mentally.
  • He might be the starting outside corner by the end of August.

With Matt Eberflus dialing up a defense that leans on off-ball coverage, Elam’s aggressive style fits what Dallas wants.

Why These Three Matter

Let’s zoom out for a second. The Cowboys aren’t just plugging roster holes here, they’re uncovering real contributors at positions where:

  • Depth is shaky
  • Injuries are piling up
  • Competition is wide open

Here’s a quick-hit takeaway:

Don’t Be Shocked By These Dark Horses

Every training camp produces at least one surprise player who becomes a season-long contributor. This year, we might be looking at three.

If you’re a Cowboys fan, fantasy player, or just someone keeping tabs on the 53-man roster battle, keep watching Mafah, Winfrey, and Elam.

They’re not just filling space—they’re fighting for meaningful playing time, and in some cases, starting roles.

This is what camp is all about: opportunity meeting preparation. And right now, these three are ready to seize the moment.

