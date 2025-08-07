Inside The Star » Analysis & Rumors » Was Cowherd’s criticism of Brian Schottenheimer wrong?

In the grand scheme of things, how Brian Schottenheimer wears his hat when he’s at work as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys isn’t a big deal.

But that didn’t stop sports talking head Colin Cowherd from sounding off on his show recently.

For the most part, the reaction has favored Schottenheimer’s choice of headwear. Cowherd has even caught a few “Okay, Boomer” responses.

But is he wrong though?

Note: This writer is a “boomer” as well, so factor that in as we proceed. Also, if Schottenheimer gets Dallas to an NFC title game, he can wear his hat any way he wants.

Back In The Day

Cowherd, like myself and the rest of us decaying dinosaurs, grew up at a time when football had head coaches stalking the sidelines in suits.

Tom Landry rocked a fedora. The Cowboys’ first-ever head coach was known as “The Man In The Hat.”

Gradually, though, the suits went away.

It got so bad at one point that, back in 2007, Mike Nolan had to ask the NFL for permission to wear a suit on the sideline as the 49ers Head Coach to honor his father, Dick Nolan.

Other Sports Have Changed

In baseball, managers used to wear the team’s uniform complete with a number of their own. Basketball coaches also wore suits.

It projected an air of professionalism.

It also commanded respect.

Watch a Miami Dolphins game and see Mike McDaniel walking down the sideline. He looks more like a dad rummaging around at a garage sale than an NFL head coach.

Of course, Bill Belichick’s hoodie was around for a long time before McDaniel’s arrival.

That yard-sale grunge look of Belichick’s has been a scourge on football sidelines for some time.

The only sport that seems immune to the “laying-on-the-couch-on-your-day-off” look is hockey. NHL coaches still show up in suits.

Then again, the NHL is the only league that allows its players to engage in a brawl and remain in the game after a five-minute timeout.

The Real Reason

Of course, the real reason why the NFL has allowed the coaches to dress like bums has to do with money.

Coaches now wear gear with the NFL shield and the team name and/or logo on them. People see the latest swag walking the sidelines and shell out the cash to get it.

Frankly, I’d like to see coaches take a little more pride in their appearance and project an air of professionalism.

But why should they be any different from the rest of society, which seems to have embraced a dumbing down of standards. Maybe Cowherd was right after all.

Now, someone fetch me my Geritol and the rest of you get off my lawn.

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

