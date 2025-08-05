What to watch during Cowboys 1st preseason game Saturday

Well, we are finally here. The Dallas Cowboys play a football game this weekend, and although it is only the first preseason game of the year and many won’t watch, it is still fun to be able to talk about a game on the horizon.

In typical Cowboys fashion, we have seen nothing but storylines this offseason that could have been totally avoidable, yet Jerry Jones needs to make sure he is the headline all summer long.

With that said, at 6 PM on Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Keep An Eye On

As we all know, it is the first preseason game, so we will not see hardly anyone that will either make the roster or, if they do, they will be nothing but backups. That is my guess.

The rookies who have a chance to get some playing time might play, but you know how these first games go for the Cowboys.

I do think Mazi Smith is going to get some time because, well, he needs it.

Smith has gone through three different coordinators, which surely doesn’t help, but at some point, he has to find a way to get the job done.

Currently, he has seventh-round rookie Jay Toia pushing him for snaps, which is why he needs to stand out in the preseason or risk losing his spot altogether.

I would also expect Nate Thomas to get some work with whomever starts on the offensive line.

He is the second-year player from Louisiana Tech, and is getting the first look at replacing Guyton at left tackle. Thomas is 6-foot-4 and weighs 330 pounds, and that size carries over to the field.

I would guess that Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders probably won’t play, but that will allow us to see what both Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah can show us and see if they could really compete for the starting spot at RB.

Just seems like Jaydon Blue is taking hold of the Cowboys RB1 job, even if ‘unofficial’

pic.twitter.com/oLjfR3vgFP — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) August 4, 2025

It is the first preseason game of the year, and until we hear from Schotty or of course, Jerry Jones, because he always has to make the final call, I don’t think we will have an idea of who is going to see the most snaps, etc.

It may only be the preseason, but I will keep my eye on probably the first half at least so I can see Joe Milton, maybe Jonathan Mingo and the two running backs I listed above.