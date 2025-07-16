This Cowboys’ lineman could be the IDP sleeper of 2025

Some time back, in the early years of fantasy football, someone decided that it wasn’t fair for the offense to get all the glory. The IDP (Individual Defensive Players) leagues were born.

The punters were feeling a bit left out and they got added too.

Now that everyone finally got to join in, even the head coaches in some leagues, the size of league rosters and drafts, expanded. As did the pre-draft homework for fantasy owners.

As with the Cowboys’ offense, there are some automatic picks on the defensive side of the ball.

Micah Parsons should be among the first defenders to go in most draft formats. Depending on the league scoring, so should Osa Odighizuwa.

Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams will challenge Dante Fowler for the other edge spot on the defensive line.

The backfield is going to be where a lot of questions will be found for fantasy owners to answer pre-draft.

Who Will Rise?

Right now, the top three linebackers are, assuming Parsons will be more on the line than off, Kenneth Murray, Jack Sanborn, and Marist Liufau.

DeMarvion Overshown may not return from his second knee injury until around Thanksgiving Day. For leagues drafting later, they will have the advantage of seeing some preseason action before making any decisions.

In the defensive backfield, the safeties will probably be late round picks at best.

The cornerbacks are a little more chaotic right now.

DaRon Bland should be looked at early. Trevon Diggs is expected to start in Week 1 against the Eagles. If he looks good in camp, he too should go high in fantasy drafts.

Kaiir Elam, Caelen Carson, and Shavon Revel are late rounds, or in-season waiver wire acquisitions at best.

The IDP Sleeper Candidate

Working our way back to the defensive line is where we will find the sleeper pick for fantasy owners on the Cowboys’ roster. Specifically, at the defensive tackle slot next to Odighizuwa.

Mazi Smith, the 2023 first round pick, has not exactly invoked comparisons to Bob Lilly, Jethro Pugh, Randy White, or Russell Maryland with his play.

He did have a better season in 2024 than he did in his rookie year in 2023. But that was a ridiculously low bar to clear.

So don’t be surprised to see Smith getting dropped back to a back-up role if he fails to take the next step this fall.

That would open the door for Jay Toia, the Cowboys’ seventh round pick back in April.

Toia is already being looked at as pushing Smith and the Cowboys don’t even start training camp until next week.

If you have a pick to spare near the end of your IDP draft, consider taking Toia. You’ll thank me later.