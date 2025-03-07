This player must amazingly bust out in 2025

To say Mazi Smith was a surprise first-round pick in 2023 is as much an understatement as saying he has been a bust so far isn’t.

As the top pick of the year, Smith was expected to step in and be a full-time starter on the defensive line. The team needed a defensive tackle that could help stop the run.

This was a priority issue that Dallas has needed to fix for several years.

Smith started in just three games in his rookie year and was constantly getting run over.

His three starts all came near the end of the season, during weeks 15-17. He had one sack and three tackles, combined, during those games.

The rest of the 2023 season was worse.

In those 14 games, Smith tallied just 10 tackles.

Part of the reason for his poor rookie year can be traced back to before the year even began. Smith was asked to drop 30 pounds during training camp.

Asking a run-stopper at defensive tackle to drop nearly 10% of their weight and still be effective is like putting an engine from a Prius into a Formula 1 car and asking it to win a race.

Smith rebounded somewhat in 2024. Mostly due to the fact that he was allowed to put the weight back on.

He also benefited greatly last year from having Mike Zimmer as his then-new defensive coordinator.

Zimmer was known for building run-stopping defensive lines.

Smith finished the year with one sack again, but recorded 41 tackles over 17 games. He matched his number of quarterback hits in 2023 with another three in 2024.

So, there are signs there that Smith may yet pan out.

But he’ll need a solid year this fall to avoid getting permanently slapped with the bust label.

Which, in Dallas, carries the dubius subtitle: Taco Charlton 2.0.

Roster Review 2025: Mazi Smith. This is Part 25 of a series. Click here for a list of all related articles.

Outlook For 2025

In addition to another year of experience under his belt, Smith should benefit from his third defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, taking over the Cowboys’ defense.

It will also help that Osa Odighizuwa will remain in Dallas as the other starting defensive tackle.

With Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland on the ends, and with Micah Parsons attracting double teams, Smith could bust out in 2025. That is definitely something he needs to do this fall.

Last year, Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons was the top defensive tackle, statistically speaking.

Simmons had 76 tackles, five sacks, forced and recovered two fumbles, and batted down four passes.

These are the kind of numbers Smith needs to be shooting for in 2025. If he can even come close, it would all but ensure he gets to remain in Dallas beyond his rookie contract.

Long-Term Outlook

When you look at some of the names of the players that have played defensive tackle in Dallas, it’s a literal who’s who of pro football.

Bob Lilly

Randy White

Jethro Pugh

John Dutton

Tony Casillas

Chad Hennings

Russell Maryland

Leon Lett

That’s just to name the best of the best. Smith has a long way to go before he can expect to see his name added to that list.

It will take a lot of hard work over many years for him to get there too. Nor will any of it be easy.

For the rest of his rookie contract, which runs through the end of the 2027 season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2028, he’ll be compared to who Dallas passed up in 2023.

The Cowboys needed to address the offensive line in 2023 and twice passed on O’Cyrus Torrence. He went to Buffalo in the second round and has been a solid offensive guard.

Dallas could have also drafted nose tackle Keeanu Benton.

He went to Pittsburgh instead and has enjoyed a solid two years with the Steelers.

Those were just the two more obvious examples. There are many more.

Smith has, at best, two or three years to prove the Cowboys made the right choice with the 26th pick overall in the 2023 draft.