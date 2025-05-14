Which of these 4 Cowboys draft picks will have the best rookie season?

With the NFL draft well over and gone, the Dallas Cowboys fans, if they have not yet been able to check out all the notable picks, should be able to get a nice understanding over the next two summer months of what the rookies are going to bring to the table.

Dallas had a total of nine picks in this draft, but only about five of them are going to have a legitimate chance to get meaningful snaps in the 2025 season, and for the Cowboys, they took a handful of guys that were the highest-rated players on their board at the time.

What grade do you give the Dallas Cowboys draft class? RG Tyler Booker

DE Donovan Ezeiruaku

CB Shavon Revel Jr.

RB Jaydon Blue

LB Shemar James

OL Ajani Cornelius

DT Jay Toia

RB Phil Mafah

DT Tommy Akingbesote — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 26, 2025

Tyler Booker

Cleary Tyler Booker is the guy that everyone should want to have the best rookie season, he was the Cowboys first round pick.

Booker will likely fill in at right guard while Tyler Smith will play left guard.

Tyler Guyton will protect Dak Prescott’s blindside at left tackle while veteran Terence Steele bookends the line at right tackle, and honestly don’t rule out Steele being cut. Cooper Beebe will anchor things down at center.

I think when you look at all things considered, Booker should be the guy who has the best rookie season, but let’s not rule out the four others I will list just below here in a moment.

I hope we see Booker become one of the greats, like we are seeing with Tyler Smith.

Jaydon Blue

Dallas added Jaydon Blue from Texas in the fifth round at pick No. 149. The problem is Blue isn’t a workhorse running back who can carry an offense with 20-plus carries.

He had over 15 carries only once in his final season with the Longhorns, rushing 24 times against Louisiana-Monroe. Blue wasn’t even the featured back for Texas, splitting carries with Quintrevion Wisner.

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1870620883263336715

With Javonte Williams most likely being the main back, followed by Miles Sanders, even though Blue did not have a huge workload at Texas, he should be in line for plenty of carries if he can prove himself this summer.

Blue ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, so he has the speed, and if he can break some runs like he did in the video I added above, I will be happy.

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was selected with the 44th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Some draft boards had a first round grade on him, but playing at an FBS school is probably the reason he slipped, but his numbers still his numbers are as good as anyone regardless of that, and he has some impressive hardware.

Ezeiruaku won ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was a First Team All-ACC selection. He led all NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players in total sacks, finishing the regular season with a total of 16.5 sacks.

His 1.38 sacks per game average was also tops in the FBS. His 16.5 sacks also tied for Boston College’s single-season record, as he posted at least one sack in eight games and two or more in six games.

If we take a look at the current defensive ends for Dallas, the big offseason upgrade was adding Dante Fowler back. That is huge.

I love Donovan Ezeiruaku. One of the best steals in the draft. Lack of play strength & power will need to improve, but his quickness, explosiveness, length, & ability to turn the corner with speed is extremely intriguing. One of my favorite players to evaluate in the 25 class. pic.twitter.com/mjCpNWoZtv — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) April 28, 2025

We all know what Micah Parsons is going to do, so adding Ezeiruaku to this group with the production he is coming off of in college is huge.

He and Marshawn Kneeland are going to be needed, and guess what, Sam Williams is reported to be ready for training camp.

Shavon Revel

Shavon Revel is a guy that is not to be slept on regardless of his torn ACL that he suffered in September.

It is to be reported that he could be ready for week one and with Trevon Diggs likely out for a bit, that would be huge.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1908590677803606237

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Revel was projected as a mid-Round 1 prospect who could become an early-to-mid first-round pick in a loaded defensive class.

Keep a close eye on his recover over the summer months, and if can heal up and get back to pre ACL injury, this could be really be the steal of the NFL draft.