Troy Aikman picks Cowboys to win the SB on Good Morning America

It wouldn’t be the offseason if we did not get a nice Dallas Cowboys prediction to win the Super Bowl, would it?

Well, take a look at the video below that is linked inside this article, and you will see the last starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys tell you his pick to win it all!

Now, let’s all be serious for a moment. If you actually look at the video, you will see the half-joking statement made by Troy Aikman, the last guy to ever win a Super Bowl for the Americas team.

Troy Aikman this morning on Good Morning America pic.twitter.com/UX0r0AG1ov — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 13, 2025

You Make The Call

Aikman may have some biases here, so I wouldn’t follow his guidance in who to choose if you are picking a team to win it all. The Cowboys’ odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy to end the 2025 season are +6000, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

To put it in perspective, the Dallas Cowboys have the same odds as the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks to win the big one.

I will tell you, I feel a lot better today than I did over a week ago about this football team, though.

They traded for George Pickens a week ago, and now they have an offense that may actually be able to strike fear into some other teams.

New Cowboys WR George Pickens on being teammates with CeeDee Lamb: “I just feel like, schematically, you won’t be able to double everybody. That will be a great thing for me and him. “It’s exciting because in the game of football, we can work off each other. There’s no, ‘he… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 9, 2025

They still don’t have a featured running back, but needing to worry about CeeDee Lamb and Pickens if he can keep his head on straight is a good problem to have!

All joking aside, the Dallas Cowboys, even after the trade, are probably the third best in their own division. I think they can beat Washington and finish second behind the Eagles, but they get a chance to play them on opening night in September and make a statement.

This trade should at least allow them to compete for a wild card spot if Pickens can stay on the field and if Dak Prescott can finish another season healthy.

Let’s see how the rest of this summer goes, but as for Aikman you can tell he just made that comment above because he is a Cowboys great, and knows that he will get plenty of people like me talking about it and it is good for not only his brand but also the Dallas Cowboys.

This team has a long way to go, but as for winning the Super Bowl, let’s try and win the division first.