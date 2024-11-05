Will the Dallas Cowboys Secure a New Running Back Before the Trade Deadline?

The Dallas Cowboys have encountered unexpected struggles this season, reflected in their disappointing 3-5 start. With a weakened running game, they are left scrambling to find answers.

The team’s decision to hold off on substantial offseason moves is now under scrutiny as Dallas finds itself ranked last in NFL rushing performance.

The Cowboys must evaluate if acquiring a running back by the trade deadline on Tuesday, November 5, could salvage the season.

The Cowboys’ Lack of Offseason Action

Entering the 2024 season, the Cowboys were relatively quiet in the offseason, relying on their existing roster and refraining from making significant acquisitions.

This strategy has come into question as the team stumbles to a 3-5 start, showing glaring weaknesses in key areas.

Many analysts argue that their lack of action has left them unprepared to compete effectively in a highly competitive NFC.

As they approach the November 5 trade deadline, Dallas may need to abandon any ideas of staying inactive to address these glaring issues.

Running Game Struggles

Dallas’s rushing game has been a disaster this season, placing them dead last in the NFL.

They currently average only 82 rushing yards per game at 3.8 yards per carry in eight contests. Last year they averaged 63.6 yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry in 17 games.

Their inability to move the ball on the ground has led to a mere three rushing touchdowns in seven games, compared to last season’s 14 rushing touchdowns in 17 games.

The situation with Dallas’s backfield is so dire that it’s difficult to see a clear path to improvement without outside help.

The Rico Dowdle Conundrum

Rico Dowdle took over as the lead back following Tony Pollard’s departure to the Titans in the offseason.

Dowdle has shown flashes of potential, averaging 10.14 touches and 45.86 scrimmage yards per game over seven games, contributing three touchdowns through the air.

As the Cowboys approach the rest of the season, Dowdle’s consistency is in question, leaving the team in a precarious position for their rushing attack.

Backup Running Backs: Elliott, Cook, and Vaughn

The remaining running backs on Dallas’s roster—Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, and Deuce Vaughn—have struggled to make an impact this season.

Despite Elliott’s past success with Dallas, his return to the team has not provided the spark needed to revitalize the Cowboys’ rushing game.

With the team’s offensive line struggles further compounding the problem, the Cowboys’ running game remains stagnant.

Dallas’ backfield desperately requires a more dynamic presence if they hope to contend moving forward.

Potential Trade Target: James Conner

James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals stands out as a logical trade candidate for the Cowboys. Conner’s power-running style could provide a significant boost, especially compared to the underwhelming performances of Dallas’ current backs.

Adding Conner could alleviate some of the pressure on Dak Prescott and open up opportunities for the Cowboys’ passing game.

Conner’s presence would likely improve the Cowboys’ offensive balance and provide a much-needed boost to a unit that ranks at the bottom of the league in rushing.

Potential Trade Target: Kyren Williams

Another possible target is Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams. Williams offers a versatile skill set, giving Dallas a true three-down threat. Known for his hard-nosed running style, Williams could bring a physical edge that the Cowboys’ rushing attack has sorely lacked.

His abilities could evoke memories of Ezekiel Elliott’s prime years in Dallas, making him an ideal option to lead the Cowboys’ backfield.

While securing Williams would require some maneuvering, his addition would bring depth and stability to Dallas’ ground game.

Potential Trade Target: Travis Etienne Jr.

Jacksonville’s Travis Etienne Jr. is another running back who might be available as the Jaguars’ season falters.

Etienne’s 2024 season has been hampered by a hamstring injury, though his previous campaigns showcased his potential as a versatile back with more than 1,400 scrimmage yards in both 2022 and 2023.

With the Jaguars activating his fifth-year option for $6.143 million in 2025, Dallas would benefit from adding him to their roster, both this season and beyond.

Etienne’s potential as an explosive playmaker could rejuvenate Dallas’ struggling offense.

The Case for a Trade Move Before November 5

Dallas’ position at 3-5 is precarious, but a timely acquisition before the trade deadline could provide the boost needed to turn their season around.

Failing to improve their rushing attack may leave the Cowboys with limited options as they attempt to remain competitive.

The focus on adding a running back is driven by both immediate need and strategic foresight.

With available options like Conner, Williams, and Etienne, Dallas has clear paths to address their current deficiencies and inject much-needed talent into their roster.

Dallas Cowboys’ Offensive Line Struggles

While much of the blame has fallen on the Cowboys’ running backs, it’s essential to recognize the role of the offensive line in their struggles.

Without effective blocking, Dallas’ ground game will continue to face difficulties, even with the addition of a high-caliber running back.

Improving offensive line play may not be as straightforward as acquiring a running back, but it remains a critical aspect of any strategy to revitalize the Cowboys’ season.

Any new addition at running back will require substantial support from the line to make an immediate impact.

The Impact of Tony Pollard’s Departure

The offseason loss of Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans created a significant void in the Cowboys’ backfield. Pollard’s ability to produce consistently and create scoring opportunities was instrumental to the team’s offense.

His departure has left Dallas scrambling for answers, as none of the current backs have managed to replicate his impact.

Filling Pollard’s shoes has proven difficult, and unless Dallas can bring in a similarly dynamic player, their offensive struggles may persist throughout the season.

The Urgency of Making a Trade Move

Time is running out for the Cowboys to make a meaningful change.

Their current path risks further diminishing their playoff hopes as they continue to lose ground in the standings. With options like Conner, Williams, and Etienne potentially on the table, Dallas’ leadership must weigh the long-term benefits of bolstering their roster now versus the costs of standing still.

For the Cowboys, the urgency to make a move before the deadline is paramount if they intend to save their season and make a serious playoff push.

What Lies Ahead for Dallas?

As the Cowboys weigh their options, the upcoming trade deadline presents a critical juncture for the franchise.

Acquiring a running back like Conner, Williams, or Etienne could rejuvenate their offense and provide a fighting chance to salvage the season.

Conversely, holding back and relying solely on internal improvements may result in a lost season. With their fan base closely watching, Dallas’ next steps will determine not only the fate of their 2024 campaign but also their strategy moving forward.