1 Unexpected Trade Could Supercharge the Cowboys Offense

by Aug 12, 2025
As the 2025 NFL season approaches, trade buzz continues to swirl around New York Jets’ running back Breece Hall.

With a new coaching staff in place, contract uncertainty looming, and budding backfield talent emerging, the idea of dealing Hall to the Dallas Cowboys has gained traction.

But how realistic is this scenario, and what kind of return might the Jets command?

Status Quo: Why Hall is a Trade Candidate

Hall, entering the final year of his rookie contract (earning around $3.4 million in 2025), is on his way to unrestricted free agency in 2026.

While Jets coach Aaron Glenn publicly reassured Hall—”I don’t want to trade you. I want you to be her.”—rumors persist that Hall could still be moved by the midseason trade deadline if the Jets fail to contend.

Cowboys’ Needs and Hall’s Fit

The Dallas Cowboys, aiming to bolster their rushing attack, have a rotating backfield but lack a true every-down workhorse.

Inside analysis suggests Hall’s blend of zone-running ability and pass-catching versatility fits well with Dallas’s offensive scheme under Brian Schottenheimer and coordinator Klayton Adams.

Cowboys-centric breakdown:

  • Hall’s ability as a three-down back, including blitz protection and receiving, fills a void in the Dallas offense.
  • His sub-1,500 total yards in 2024 (876 rushing yards, plus 483 receiving) may understate his upside—especially in a more dynamic system.

Potential Trade Compensation

Speculation on trade value varies:

  • Sports Illustrated pegged a third-round pick in the 2026 draft as the baseline: “Hall… should not cost more than a third-round pick.”
  • On fan forums, mock proposals suggest trading a mid-third-rounder for Hall. Reddit commentary varies, with fans arguing both for and against a third-round price tag; one commenter challenged it as price-y, while another stated, “I’d 100% swap 5ths. A third is a bit too rich for my taste.”

The Verdict

A Breece Hall-to-Cowboys trade represents a viable “win-win” if circumstances align.

Dallas adds a near-elite, versatile running back; New York reclaims valuable draft capital while leaning on internal talent—especially as Hall enters his contract year without assurance of a long-term commitment.

Most credible analysis cites return valuations ranging from a third-round pick to a conditional 4th-to-3rd deal, potentially sweetened with a young player.

Whether the scenario materializes depends on the Jets’ performance, Hall’s 2025 output, and Dallas’ urgency—watch how this storyline unfolds leading into the deadline.

