Cowboys will look for third-straight, season-opening win

When the Dallas Cowboys open the 2025 season in a little over three weeks, they’ll be looking to extend their streak of season-opening wins to three.

Unlike the previous two seasons, when they routed two very bad teams, the Cowboys will be facing a tougher opponent.

Who: Philadelphia Eagles

Where: at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

When: Sept. 4 th , 7:20 p.m. (CDT)

, 7:20 p.m. (CDT) How (to watch): NBC, Peacock

Drawing the defending Super Bowl Champions is never an easy task to open a season. The last time Dallas did that was back in 2021.

They lost 31-29 to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on the night the Bucs celebrated their Super Bowl win.

Barring some dramatic changes between now and opening kickoff, the Cowboys are going to be in for an even tougher matchup.

Season-Opening Records

Dallas is 41-23-1 all-time in season-opening games. Even more impressive is their record when starting the season on the road.

The Cowboys are 23-12 in Week 1 road games and have won the last two they’ve played.

This year will mark the third straight year that Dallas begins the season on the road.

It’s the longest streak of road games to open a season since 2008-11 and Dallas went 2-2 in that stretch. The longest run of season-openers on the road came between 1993-96 and Dallas was 3-2 in that stretch.

Dallas’ longest run of seasons opened at home came all the way back between 1960-66. The Cowboys went 3-3-1 during that run.

Since then, they have never played more than two consecutive seasons at home to start the year.

Against The Eagles

Dallas holds a 74-58 all-time record against Philadelphia but have lost the last two meetings.

The Eagles have won the last three meetings in Philadelphia, giving them a 33-31-0 advantage over the Cowboys.

Dallas is 3-1 in playoff meetings. All three wins came in Dallas.

The Eagles’ lone win was in Philadelphia in the 1980 NFC Championship game.

The Prediction

There is still a lot of time to go between today and game day. But as the two teams stand now, it seems an easy call to make.

The Cowboys’ streak of season-opening wins is going to come to an end this season.

The Eagles are in good position to defend not only their NFC East division title, but their NFC and NFL championship crowns as well.

The Cowboys are a team in turmoil. We still don’t know if their top defensive player will be in uniform that night.

The Front Office is a clown show.

Hopefully a player that isn’t suited up to play will not get flagged for making contact with an official.

Philadelphia 34, Dallas 20.