Don’t Fall for the 1 Cowboys Running Back Mirage

The Dallas Cowboys’ preseason always delivers its share of breakout performances, and this year, running back Malik Davis has generated plenty of buzz.

His quick cuts, decisive running, and ability to rip off chunk plays caught the attention of fans and media alike.

But before Cowboys Nation starts penciling Davis in as a game-changing back for the regular season, it’s worth stepping back and looking at the bigger picture.

Malik Davis Looked Good

Malik Davis looked impressive—but the context matters. His standout moments came against the bottom of the roster, not against starters or even high-end rotational players.

Preseason matchups late in the game often feature defenders who are fighting to make a practice squad, not ones who will be anchoring an NFL defense come September.

This isn’t to say Davis lacks talent.

He’s been in the Cowboys’ system long enough to understand what coach Brian Schottenheimer is looking to accomplish.

His vision and burst were on display, and he maximized his opportunities. But evaluating preseason performances requires filtering out the noise and asking: Will this translate when the speed, strength, and discipline ramp up on Sundays?

The Roster Reality

The Cowboys’ running back room is far from settled.

The competition includes established veterans, recent draft picks, and versatile depth pieces who can contribute on special teams.

In that kind of environment, a fringe player like Davis needs more than one flashy preseason outing to move up the depth chart.

Coaches also value pass protection, ball security, and consistency in practice—areas that aren’t always highlighted in a couple of preseason games.

Preseason History Lessons

Cowboys fans have seen this movie before.

Every year, there’s a preseason darling who dominates against third-string defenses, only to vanish when the regular season begins.

The difference in speed and physicality is dramatic, and many players who shine in August don’t have the same impact when the games start to count.

Tempering Expectations Is Smart

It’s not about doubting Davis’ work ethic or ability—it’s about understanding how NFL roster building works.

The Cowboys’ offensive line rotations aren’t the same units that will open holes in Week 1. Likewise, the defense Davis faced wasn’t disguising coverages or blitzing at a high level.

These factors make it risky to project preseason success directly into regular-season production.

The reality is, Davis is still a long shot to see significant touches unless injuries or depth chart shifts open the door. Even then, earning trust in critical game situations will take more than a few strong preseason carries.

Resist the Urge to Overhype

Malik Davis had a good night—no one is denying that. But Cowboys fans should resist the urge to overhype a preseason performance against the back end of another team’s roster.

If Davis can replicate that explosiveness against first-or even second-team units, and in the rare regular-season opportunities he gets, then it might be time to raise expectations.

Until then, consider this a promising start, not a guaranteed breakout.