2 Special Cowboys Lead Position Voting in the Pro Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys have two special players leading their position group in NFL Pro Bowl voting.

The Cowboys currently have five players in the top-ten of their respective position groups, even though they are having a terrible season.

The Cowboys are currently sitting at 5-8 on the season, but the team’s fans are showing why this is the “Americas Team” by getting five players in the top ten.

Once the voting is completed, the fans may sneak a few more players into the Pro Bowl, as the Cowboys faithful always take care of their players.

Let’s see who is currently in the running for the Pro Bowl from the Cowboys.

Two Special Players Leading the Way

The Dallas Cowboys’ special teams are one of the team’s bright spots. They have an amazing kicker and return specialist, and their stats show why they are soon-to-be Pro Bowlers.

Brandon Aubrey currently leads the kicker position in Pro Bowl voting.

On the season, Brandon Aubrey is 32 for 38 with a field goal percentage of 84.2%. His longest kick on the season is a Dallas Cowboys-record 65-yarder.

The Cowboys’ trust in Aubrey and the big leg that earned him Pro Bowl votes were on full display when he attempted a 70-yard field goal.

Special teams will be well represented, with KaVontae Turpin leading the votes for return specialists, along with Brandon Aubrey.

The electric Turpin is a threat every time he touches the ball, and other teams have taken note. Many teams do not kick the ball to him because of the threat he is with the ball in his hands.

Turpin has 24 kickoff attempts this year for 826 yards. He averages 34.4 yards per attempt, which is the best in the NFL for players with ten or more returns.

He also leads the league with four returns of 40 yards or more. His longest return of the year was 99 yards, and he has one touchdown.

KaVontae Turpin has 15 punt returns for 166 yards, averaging 11.1 yards with one touchdown.

https://x.com/Brandoniswrite/status/1869010007905505605

Pro Bowlers on the Offensive Side of the Ball

The offensive side of the ball is not as well represented this year, as injuries have decimated the offense.

One surefire Pro Bowler is CeeDee Lamb. He is currently sitting in the 5th position at the wide receiver position.

On the season, CeeDee Lamb has 94 receptions on 144 targets, catching 65% of his passes. He has 1,089 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 77.8 yards a game.

The yards after the catch beast is currently in fifth place in that category, with 494 yards after the catch.

Many would think the other offensive player sitting in the top ten of their position may be an offensive lineman, but that would be wrong.

The other offensive player is Hunter Luepke, the Dallas Cowboys’ do-it-all fullback.

Hunter Luepke is a fan favorite, and it is being seen this year with the Pro Bowl votes.

The fullback does not do anything great, but he does everything well. He can get short yards on the run and is a threat out of the backfield, even if he doesn’t have many catches on the year.

He currently has 11 receptions on 13 targets for 110 yards. He averages a first down on receptions at 10 yards a catch.

Rushing the ball does not seem to be his strong suit. In his limited carries (9), he has 23 yards and is averaging 2.6 yards a carry with no touchdowns.

The Lone Defensive Player

Micah Parsons is the only defensive player in the top ten of his position group. He is currently in the 8th spot out of the top ten defensive ends.

Slowed by injuries throughout the year, Micah Parson has come on strong in the last few games.

In ten games this year, Parsons has 32 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, and 11 assists. He has 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.

Those numbers are impressive, given the number of double teams and holds on Parsons every game.

Despite a losing season, the Dallas Cowboys still have Pro Bowl-caliber players. The team is starting to mesh on both sides of the ball and has had some good games recently.

By the time Pro Bowl voting is over, the Cowboys may have a couple more players slip into the top ten of their positions.

Five players in the running for the Pro Bowl is promising, but this team’s talent is undeniable.

https://x.com/RomeovilleKid/status/1868769443964469282