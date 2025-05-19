2025 Cowboys Linebackers: Starters and Breakout Talent

As the team gears up for the NFL season, the 2025 Cowboys linebackers showcase a blend of seasoned veterans and promising young talent.

Under the guidance of new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the unit aims to be a cornerstone of the team’s defensive resurgence.

Projected Starting Linebackers

Kenneth Murray Jr.

Acquired from the Tennessee Titans, Murray brings leadership and experience to the Cowboys. In 2024, he led the Titans with 95 tackles and served as a team captain.

Over his career, Murray has amassed 416 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 73 games.

2025 Projection:

Tackles: 95

Sacks: 2.5

INTs: 1

Forced Fumbles: 1

Jack Sanborn

Signed from the Chicago Bears, Sanborn is familiar with Eberflus’ defensive scheme.

Sanborn’s role in Chicago diminished from a full-time starter in 2023 to starting only three of 17 games in 2024. He recorded 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

2025 Projection:

Tackles: 80

Sacks: 2

Pass Breakups: 4

Marist Liufau

A third-round pick in 2024, Liufau showed promise in his rookie season, pushing Damone Clark down the depth chart.

He is expected to take on a more significant role in 2025.

2025 Projection:

Tackles: 65

Sacks: 1

TFLs: 6



Key Backups & Depth

Damone Clarke

After starting all 17 games in 2023, Clark saw reduced playing time in 2024.

With a new defensive coordinator, he aims to regain a prominent role in the rotation.

2025 Projections:

Tackles: 50

Special Teams Snaps: 150+

DeMarvion Overshown

Overshown suffered a severe knee injury in December 2024, tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL. Before the injury, Overshown was the second-best player on the Cowboys’ defense.

His return is uncertain, and he may not be available until late in the 2025 season or possibly 2026.

2025 Projection:

Games Played: 4-6 (if cleared late season)

Tackles 15

Buddy Johnson

A depth player, Johnson has appeared in several games but has limited experience. He will compete for a backup role in the linebacker rotation.

2025 Projection:

Tackles: 20

Special Teams Snaps: 100+

Rookie Spotlight: Shemar James

Selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, Shemar James is a promising addition to the Cowboys’ linebacker unit.

A lifelong Cowboys fan, James described his selection as a “dream come true.” Known for his athleticism and intensity, he is expected to contribute on special teams and provide linebacker.

2025 Projection:

Tackles: 30-40

Sacks: 1

Special Teams Snaps: 200+



Offseason Schedule

The Cowboys’ offseason program is set to progress as follows:

OTA Workouts: May 19-20

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

These sessions will provide valuable opportunities for the linebacker unit to develop cohesion to Eberflus’ defensive scheme.

Overall Outlook

With the blend of experienced players like Murray and Sanborn, emerging talents like Liufau, and rookie James, the 2025 Cowboys linebackers are poised for a strong season.

Under Eberflus’ leadership, this unit aims to be a driving force in the team’s defensive success.