Inside The Star » Cowboys News » Games & Schedules » Cowboys need to play better at AT&T Stadium
2 mins read

Cowboys need to play better at AT&T Stadium

by May 20, 2025

For the third straight season, the Dallas Cowboys will play their first home game of the year in the second week of the season.

The previous two years, the Cowboys have been coming off of impressive season-opening wins on the road. In 2023, they pummeled the New York Giants 40-0.

Last year, they rolled over the Cleveland Browns, 33-17.

But the respective second-week games played out far differently.

In 2023, the Cowboys dominated the New York Jets at home, 30-10. But the Jets were without their new starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Last year, the home opener was a nightmare, as the New Orleans Saints crushed Dallas, 44-19.

In both cases, the second game of the year proved to be a harbinger of the season to come.

Two seasons ago, the Cowboys started 2-0 and won the NFC East with a 12-5 record. Last year, Dallas fell to 1-1 and ended up 7-10.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is hit by Adrian Clayborn #99 of the Atlanta Falcons while throwing during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Some of that record came as a result of losing quarterback Dak Prescott for a little over half the year.

But Dallas was 3-5 with him as a starter, and he lost all three of his starts at home before the season-ending injury against Atlanta.

Clearly, even if the Cowboys open the year with a win over the Eagles in Philadelphia, they must win their season home-opener.

Good Omens Abound

There are plenty of reasons to feel like Dallas will win the second game of the 2025 season.

The first being, they will have 10 days between games to recover. Plenty of time to get recharged, and either build on a strong start, or figure out what went wrong.

The second is who they will be hosting on Sept. 14th.

The New York Giants.

As bad as the Cowboys season went off the rails in 2024, the Giants had it worse. They finished 4-12 last year.

New York has had just one winning season, 9-7-1 in 2022, in the last eight years.

They will be just the balm Dallas needs no matter what the result of the season-opener is.

Historically Speaking

The Cowboys are 77-47-2 all-time against the Giants, having won the last eight meetings overall. At home, they are 42-21-1 and have won the last eight games played at AT&T Stadium.

Giants vs Cowboys Preview and Predictions

In Week 2 games, Dallas is 43-22 overall and 23-10 when playing at home.

Before last year’s loss to the Saints, the Cowboys had won six Week 2 games in a row.

Against the Giants in the second week of the season, Dallas is 10-3 overall. They have won four of those six Week 2 meetings at home.

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

Topic Tags

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Reader Poll

Fan Poll: Who's the best WR duo in the NFC East?

Free Dallas Cowboys news app for Android. Get it on Google Play store.

Related Posts