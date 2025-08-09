3 Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver battles to watch for vs. Rams

As Brian Schottenheimer prepares for his first “game” as head coach, all eyes should be on one position group in his offense. The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver room is headed for an internal battle tonight.

Aside from the obvious leaders, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the rest of the depth chart is anybody’s guess.

Quite literally, every single spot beyond the WR2 role is up for grabs.

We’ll see everyone from veterans to rookies on the field tonight, jockeying for position. Those who stand out could earn a boost in practice reps and preseason opportunities moving forward.

So, without further ado, let’s look at the three Cowboys’ wide receiver battles to watch for against the Rams.

WR3 Showdown: Jalen Tolbert & KaVontae Turpin’s Battle

To this point, this has been the battle of training camp.

Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin have positioned themselves as the consensus WR3/4 behind Lamb and Pickens. Now, they will try to separate from each other for the highest spot.

Tolbert, the team’s third-round pick in 2022, burst onto the scene as WR2 behind Lamb last season. He set career highs in every statistical category, and yet, he could fall two spots from last year if Turpin beats him out.

He’ll have to prove that, for all Turpin’s big-play ability, he is the refined, reliable target for Dak Prescott behind two flashy stars.

I’ve really liked Jonathan Mingo’s camp, and KaVontae Turpin has shown a lot of different usage in the Schottenheimer offense. He’s the wild card.



Tolbert needs to stack some big days. https://t.co/IAG3XoFHXk — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 1, 2025

Turpin, on the other hand, is at a career crossroads. He became the league’s highest-paid return man this offseason, but after a career-best season at receiver, he is searching for a true chance on offense.

If he can string together some fireworks tonight and move past Tolbert, it will be a huge moment in his career. At age 29, however, he is running out of chances to make that leap.

Jonathan Mingo vs. Himself: Can Potential-Filled WR Avoid Mistakes?

We are not even a year removed from the Cowboys trading a premier 4th-round pick for former Panther, Jonathan Mingo. It feels like a lifetime ago as his starting hopes are now on the ropes.

The Ole Miss star and 2023 second-rounder was, by all accounts, a bust in Carolina. In 24 games, he never recorded a receiving touchdown.

Dallas, banking on their pre-draft evaluation, made the move for Mingo, just to immediately bench him. He played eight games as a Cowboy in 2024, starting in just one of them; five receptions on 16 targets tell the story.

To put it simply, his wide receiver battle is with himself, both tonight and going forward. He has the tools, traits, and potential; he just needs to put them together.

If he can, he might even launch himself into WR3 talks. If not, his stock will plummet even further.

The Young Guns: Traeshon Holden & Ryan Flournoy Scrap For Snaps

We’ve arrived at the most fun Cowboys’ wide receiver battle.

The two young, realistic options for the Dallas offense this year are 2024 draftee Ryan Flournoy and 2025 UDFA Traeshon Holden. Both have made impact plays in camp, but tonight is their first big chance to show out.

Neither will likely have a play for the WR 3 spot, but strong showings from either could jolt them into the 4/5 conversation. Not to mention, if an injury or two happens, their stock can rise fast.

Flournoy, 25, became a reliable target in a small sample size last year, catching ten passes on 14 targets. He is more polished than Holden, which could give him the upper hand.

#DallasCowboys WR Traeshon Holden ranked 8th in college football last year with a contested catch rate of 55.6% — tied with one of my favorite receivers the draft, 2nd rounder Jayden Higgins.



Based on what we’ve seen so far in camp, that checks out. pic.twitter.com/qncl8ZSAUt — Zac (@Zac_LeeDM) August 7, 2025

On the other hand, Holden has electrified the fanbase more than any UDFA in recent memory. He had a storied college career at Alabama and Oregon, and he’s brought his highlight-reel ability to training camp.

Flournoy has the higher floor, Holden has the higher ceiling. Tonight will be a big test for both as they try to become the premier young option on offense.