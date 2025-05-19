The Cowboys’ training camp battle for CB2 will be one to watch

With CB Trevon Diggs expected to miss the start of the 2025 season as he recovers from injury, the Dallas Cowboys face a crucial decision on who will start opposite Pro Bowl CB DaRon Bland.

The team has four legitimate candidates vying for the role, and each brings a unique skill set and upside to the competition.

Cornerback Moves

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys made a few transactions with regard to their cornerback room.

Long-time Nickel CB Jourdan Lewis outplayed what the Cowboys were willing to pay him, and he has moved on to Jacksonville to join the Jaguars.

Dallas acquired a former 1st-round pick from Buffalo, Kaiir Elam, to help stop the bleeding from Diggs’ injury.

In the draft, they were ecstatic to select CB Shavon Revel in the 3rd round, a 1st-round talent.

Aside from that, the Cowboys are largely bringing back the same group that has battled over the past couple of years, but only four of those players stick out above the rest.

Sophomore Surge?

A 5th-round pick in 2024, CB Caelen Carson saw limited snaps as a rookie but flashed potential in spot duty.

Known for his discipline and fluid hips, Carson’s strength lies in man coverage.

With a full year in an NFL defensive system, he enters camp more comfortable and confident.

Carson is a coach’s favorite for his football IQ and work ethic, and if he shows development in camp, he could emerge as a reliable option opposite Bland.

Time for Redemption?

Formerly a 1st- round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2022, Kaiir Elam arrives in Dallas looking to reignite his career.

Injuries and inconsistency plagued his early seasons, but Elam still possesses elite athletic traits and starting experience.

If DC Matt Eberflus can tap into his potential, Elam could offer a high-reward option.

This training camp may be his best shot to re-establish himself as a starter in the NFL.

Rookie Sensation?

Selected in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft, CB Shavon Revel impressed scouts with his physicality, length, and ball skills at East Carolina.

At 6’1″, Revel possesses the ideal size for an outside corner and has shown natural instincts in coverage during offseason workouts.

While he lacks NFL experience, his combination of athleticism and upside makes him a strong candidate to rise quickly on the depth chart.

If he can adjust to the speed of the pro game, his ceiling might be the highest in the group.

A Trusted Veteran?

DB Israel Mukuamu brings versatility and experience to the table, having played both cornerback and safety in Dallas’ secondary.

At 6’4″, his size is rare for a corner, and his familiarity gives him a head start in the competition.

Though not as flashy as other contenders, Mukuamu’s steady play and positional flexibility could make him the safest short-term choice while Diggs recovers.