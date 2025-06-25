A pair of UDFAs from Syracuse could be key for Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys open training camp in less than a month, I think it is time to start diving into some players who are flying not only under the radar, but maybe some people don’t even know about.

Two guys that the Cowboys signed as UDFA may have a chance to not only make the team, but provide meaningful snaps this year.

Both LB Justin Barron and DB Alijah Clark, both from Syracuse University, are two guys to keep a close eye on over the next couple of months.

Both signed with Dallas as UDFA have a real shot at making this team.

Why This Pair?

The Cowboys only signed nine UDFA, and these two are the ones that I have liked the most just by going back and watching tape.

Barron is a five-year letter winner with Syracuse, where he played safety, nickel and finally linebacker to round out his career.

Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Sanborn and Marist Liufau are the main three linebackers for Matt Eberflus’s defense.

So Barron has a pretty good shot at being someone that can make the team and enter the rotation if he can make some plays throughout training camp and the preseason.

Look at the tweet below: He is a baller. Makes me wonder how he did not even get drafted in one of the final rounds, but the Cowboys have been good at getting all these UDFA guys.

The #Cowboys signed Syracuse LB/SS Justin Barron as an UDFA. Pretty decent athlete via @MathBomb pic.twitter.com/jyR0vNwW85 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) May 14, 2025

If you did not know, Clark is currently the Dallas Cowboys’ highest-paid undrafted free agent. He is set to earn a $234,000 guaranteed salary, and was granted a $25,000 signing bonus.

Remember, Malik Hooker was banged up a few weeks ago, and although it was only back spasmus, he will be okay. Still, with Clark being the highest-paid undrafted free agent on the roster, I would like to think he has the best chance at not only making the team, but earning snaps.

Throughout his college career, Clark ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, recorded 189 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

This is clearly all just a thought, and things could go south for one or both of these guys. Who knows?

Nobody will have any idea who makes the team until they do, but just based on what I have watched, these two guys would have my vote as a pair of undrafted guys to make the Cowboys roster and even have a chance to earn some snaps.