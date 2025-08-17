Dallas Cowboys’ Linebackers Offer Rare Bright Spot in 2025

We will not see an increase in excitement after the Ravens brought a beatdown to Dallas in Week 2 of the preseason. What we should see, however, is some appreciation for what the Cowboys’ linebackers will bring to the 2025 season.

Having previously been a weak spot on the roster for years, this linebacking corps has made a sharp turnaround, and we saw proof of that last night.

From the rookies to some savvy veterans, the middle line of defense stood out amidst a poor offensive performance and a reckoning of the Cowboys’ defensive line.

We’ll need to see more of that going forward, especially if the rest of the defense continues to struggle, but developing linebackers is a specialty of Matt Eberflus.

Let’s go ahead and shine the spotlight on some of these Cowboys linebackers following a strong showing against the Ravens.

Could Shemar James Be A Rookie Contributor?

If you were still paying attention when Dallas drafted Shemar James with the 152nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, your immediate reaction was likely “who?” — unless you’re a Florida Gator fan, of course.

James wasn’t hyped-up in the pre-draft process, but that excitement is starting to build, and last night’s showing won’t do anything to hurt that.

The Cowboys found a gem in Shemar James. Eberflus is one of the best LB developers in the game — and it’s showing. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTuls) August 16, 2025

He’s known for his pass coverage skills, and they shined last night.

If you were on social media during the game, you saw Cowboys fans buzzing about him; the six total tackles he finished with were nearly a team-high. We’re just two preseason games into his career, but there is a lot to like about James’ potential.

Jack Sanborn May Already Be A Free Agency Win

I was, perhaps irrationally, incredibly excited when the Cowboys signed former Bear, Jack Sanborn, in free agency.

He had built up an impressive batch of film in Chicago, and between his skills, the need in Dallas, and his connection with Eberflus, it made all the sense in the world to sign him.

Fast-forward a couple of months, and he’s showing why people like me wanted him on this defense so badly. He played very well against the Ravens, and the vision for him as the main guy in the middle is clear.

Sanborn’s speed, strength, and range are going to provide sideline-to-sideline ability in 2025. The Cowboys’ linebackers, and defense in general, will need it.

Is Damone Clark Earning His Job Back?

Heading into this season, many thought former LSU linebacker Damone Clark would be cut; he essentially disappeared in 2024 after a strong 2023 campaign.

If last night’s performance says anything, it’s that he is emphatically shutting that narrative down.

Clark, now 25, played out of his mind against the Ravens. Leading all linebackers in total tackles with seven, this dude finally got back to the elite speed that we saw early in his career and in college.

If he keeps it up, he might just save his future in Dallas and become a key contributor once again.

Newly-Signed James Houston May Be More Than Depth

If I had to pick one single depth guy that earned a spot on the 53-man roster last night, it was free agent pickup James Houston.

The former Lion and Brown had an electric rookie season in 2022 as a late-round flyer, and just never put that production back together after an injury. Finally, his career may be coming back around.

James Houston is EVERYWHERE for the Cowboys. Already three QB pressures/hits on Cooper Rush. And this most recent one killed the drive.



2025 revenge tour loading @Jthouston_4 #GoGators #BleedTheeBlue pic.twitter.com/2tIqKgtHjL — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) August 17, 2025

Houston was making plays rushing the passer last night, which Dallas will need from their outside linebackers. He looked like the kind of guy who could step up if Micah Parsons were to miss time.

This front office has some tough choices ahead, but at this point, Houston deserves a spot no matter what.