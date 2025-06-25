The NFC East’s best backfield is far from Dallas

There really is little room for debate when it comes to which of the NFC East teams has the best running back room.

Saquon Barkley’s 2,005-yard season carried the Philadelphia Eagles all the way to a Super Bowl victory. In the offseason, the Eagles added A.J. Dillon to back up Barkley.

Unless Philadelphia’s coaching staff loses its mind and makes major changes to their offensive philosophy, the Eagles’ run game is going to be tough to deal with.

Which leads to the burning question for 2025. Which of the other three teams has any chance of catching the Eagles for the division’s best running back unit?

Dallas Cowboys

Two years ago, Dallas replaced their long-time RB1, Ezekiel Elliott, with Tony Pollard. Last year they let Pollard go for Rico Dowdle.

This year they let Dowdle go, and it remains to be seen who will ultimately replace him as the starting back.

The Cowboys passed up several prospects in the draft before taking Jaydon Blue in the 5th round and Phil Mafah in the 7th.

The Cowboys signed veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Leaving them with Deuce Vaughn and fullback Hunter Luepke to round out the room.

Barring a trade, Buffalo’s James Cook could become available this summer, Dallas needs someone to step up and become a legitimate RB1.

Otherwise, they’ll never catch the Eagles, much less stay ahead of the Giants and Commanders.

New York Giants

This is one of the few rooms that the Giants aren’t dead last in among the NFC East teams.

For now, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary are 1-2 on New York’s running back depth chart. However, the Giants drafted Cam Skattebo after Dallas decided they needed an injured cornerback instead of a strong running back.

That decision might come back to haunt them this year and for years to come.

In the meantime, New York will have a legitimate shot at challenging the Eagles after helping them become the best running back unit in the division.

They’ll likely be regretting letting Barkley go in favor of keeping Daniel Jones for some time.

Washington Commanders

Washington has a nice 1-2 punch in Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler in their backfield.

But the Commanders’ best running threat is its quarterback, Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman Award winner rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie year.

That was on top of throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns against just nine interceptions.

It would be ironic if a quarterback turned out to be the biggest running attack in the division.