A Strong Foundation: 3 defensive players who make the Cowboys’ future bright

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-6 record entering their week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans. The season appears to be lost, but instead of hanging our heads for too long, let’s look at some bright spots on this team.

Earlier this morning, I published an article pointing out three offensive players who will be foundational pieces for the Cowboys for years to come. Now, it’s time to turn that attention to the defensive side of the ball.

The results on the field this year are not a true indicator of the individual players that the Cowboys have, and today I want to highlight three defensive players who make the Cowboys’ future bright.

DE Micah Parsons

First, let’s start with the best defensive player on the team. Micah Parsons has become one of the premier defenders in the NFL, and it feels so good to know he’s a Dallas Cowboy.

Parsons was a 1st round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State University, but turning into one of the most-feared pass rushers in the league was unexpected. He played off-the-ball linebacker in college.

Luckily, he was drafted while Dan Quinn was coordinating the defense, and Quinn had an idea when one of his top defensive ends was lost due to injury. He had Micah put his hand in the dirt, and the rest is history.

Micah has increased his sack total each season since he entered the league, and currently sits with 43.5 for his career. This season, he only has 3.0 sacks, but he did miss four games with a high ankle sprain.

His impact on the defense was apparent in his return to the lineup versus Philadelphia. Even though the Eagles won by a wide margin, the defense played solid until fatigue set in.

Parsons’ return also opened up the gates for the next building block of the defense…

LB DeMarvion Overshown

LB DeMarvion Overshown missed his rookie season with a torn ACL, but has come back for his sophomore campaign with a vengeance.

The one thing you notice about Overshown’s game is the elite speed he plays with. His first sack of his career was a play versus Cleveland where he appeared to be shot out of a cannon in pursuit of Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson.

Watson didn’t even have time to react and throw the ball away near the sideline. Overshown was on him so fast, he just had to tuck it and take the sack.

Overshown is the team’s current leader in tackles (42) and sacks (4.0) after recording 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks versus Philadelphia. He plays with so much speed that it is often a detriment because he overruns plays.

A prime example is versus the Eagles. Overshown blitzed and was unblocked. He had Jalen Hurts for a sack, but Hurts side-stepped and eventually hit Dallas Goedert for a touchdown.

It reminds me of one of my favorite movies: Major League. “You had better teach this kid some control before he kills somebody.”

CB DaRon Bland

My final foundational player for the defense is CB DaRon Bland. Unfortunately, Bland has not played this season due to a foot injury that has kept him sidelined.

However, if we go off of his production from the 2023 season, the cornerback position opposite the All-Pro Trevon Diggs is in good hands. Bland set not only Cowboys records, but NFL records during his magical 2023 campaign.

When you see #26 out there on the field, you are watching the NFL’s single-season leader in interceptions returned for touchdowns. He set the record in a late-season game versus the Washington Commanders, and it’s a record that may never be touched again.

Even in his record season, Bland had his share of struggles. He did not match up well with Seattle WR DK Metcalf, and the Cowboys chose to move the veteran Stephon Gilmore onto Metcalf.

Bland recovered and finished the season strong. There were high hopes of having two shutdown corners on the field at the same time, but the injury bug ruined those chances once again.

Hopefully, we see that tandem together sooner than later, but we know the future is bright with these three players in the fold for years to come.