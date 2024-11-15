Mike McCarthy names Rico Dowdle the RB1 in press conference

At long last, Cowboys fans have gotten the answer they have wanted for months at the running back position. During his Thursday press conference, Head Coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Rico Dowdle is the RB1 going forward.

It's officially the Rico Dowdle era in Dallas 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Rp6btAElew — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 14, 2024

Dowdle, 26, has been Dallas’ best running back by far throughout the 2024 campaign. Despite this, the coaching staff and front office have refused to acknowledge him.

Between Jerry Jones claiming that they are “not living in the past” when it comes to Ezekiel Elliott, and Mike McCarthy consistently splitting carries between a “committee,” it’s been frustrating to watch the organization dance around Dowdle.

They even scratched him from the lineup right before the 49ers game, citing an illness that seemingly did not exist until they arrived at the stadium.

It seems the media saga around this is finally over with McCarthy making a clear statement about who the lead-back is going forward. The deeper question for Dallas is simple: will McCarthy saying this actually change anything in-game?

What This Means For Rico Dowdle

For Rico Dowdle, McCarthy’s assertion probably comes as a relief. He has waited years for the title of RB1, and he has absolutely earned it. Now, they need to actually treat him like the starting running back.

Dowdle has been outperforming the rest of the Dallas backfield since the beginning of the season.

Over the past two weeks, the #Cowboys are averaging 5.2 yards per carry, 3rd best in the NFL.



Translation: Give Rico Dowdle the ball more.



(stat via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/Hrlnuigy2y — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) November 14, 2024

There is not a single statistical category where either Elliott or Dalvin Cook have Dowdle beat. Even so, those two veteran running backs have gotten far more playing time than they need.

In their last three games played, Elliott has totaled 24 carries to Dowdle’s 29. For Elliott, those three games were against Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Detroit, while for Dowdle it was Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Detroit.

So, what does the statement by McCarthy mean for Dowdle? It means that if McCarthy means what he says, this kind of split will not happen for the rest of the 2024 season.

With the passing game struggling in the absence of Dak Prescott, the Cowboys will have to turn to the rushing offense to move the ball effectively. That means feeding Dowdle the rock.

If Rico Dowdle isn’t getting between 15–25 rushes a game going forward, McCarthy’s words meant nothing. He needs to be the bell cow back going forward.

What This Means For Ezekiel Elliott

This could be a tough pill to swallow for the organization, but if the rhetoric around Dowdle being the lead back actually results in an elevation in his playing time, cutting Ezekiel Elliott may need to happen.

Personally, I am a huge Elliott fan, and I thought bringing him back was a solid move. It just has not panned out at all.

Elliott, 29, is struggling to make any kind of impact on the field. He is facing career lows in basically every category, despite a solid year in New England in 2023.

Rico Dowdle has nine carries for 52 yards, including gains of 19 and five yards on his prior two plays. Cowboys bring in Ezekiel Elliott for first-and-goal and he immediately fumbles into the end zone for an Eagles recovery and a touchback. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 10, 2024

He should be losing playing time regardless of Dowdle’s role, but if they are actually committed to increasing his snaps, Elliott is likely to see a significant drop-off in playing time and opportunities.

Additionally, the argument can be made that, regardless of his on-field performance, Elliott should be let go.

His one-game suspension against the Falcons was the result of him missing multiple Friday meetings. Reports have also indicated that his focus has been lackluster all year, and that frustration has grown inside the building.

This brings a very clear question: why is he being retained? Elliott is no longer the running back he once was, and he is not making a positive impact on the field. If he becomes a negative force off the field, there is no reason for him to be on the roster.

Rico Dowdle seeing an expanded role is both the best thing for the team, and if it happens, it might just spell the end for Ezekiel Elliott.