DaRon Bland hoping for contract extension before week 1

With everything that is going on with Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons, within the last few days, Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland made some comments that left me wondering what is going on with this front office.

Bland noted that talks have begun with his agent and team officials about a new contract and hopes to have it done by the start of week one.

I have a good idea as to why this is taking place, and, once again, it just makes no sense as to how this front office runs things.

Before Parsons?

Okay, look, I hope Bland does indeed get signed, but the fact that he came out and said this might happen before week one just shows what the Jones family likes to priorize.

Being able to sign a guy for cheaper than Jerry wants is what he loves to do and right now that clearly seems like what he is trying to do.

“I do,” he said. “I’m not really here to talk about it really so much. Hopefully,” Bland said when asked if he wanted to sign before the regular season begins, adding that he didn’t want to go into details but remained confident that an agreement could be reached.

Bland set the record for interceptions returned for touchdowns in 2023, and is entering the final year of his current deal.

Last season he only played seven games due to a season-ending injury, and as of right now he is one of the only guys that have healthy going into the 2025 season at secondary.

I would think the plan would be to keep Bland on the outside, maybe, but until Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel Jr. are healthy, I have no clue what this team might do.

If I had to pick between the two, I understand Bland is about to play on his final year, I would make sure Parsons got done before him.

Either way, I have a very strong feeling that the next notification we get about a Dallas Cowboys player being signed, it will not be Parsons, but rather Bland.

I am starting to wonder if Micah is going to end up playing any of these games. Jerry keeps saying that he is under contract, and while that is true, Parsons just does not seem very interested in anything that this team is doing right now other than just being there.