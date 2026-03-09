BREAKING: Cowboys sign S Jalen Thompson to a 3-year deal

Well, the second move of the day has rolled in for the Dallas Cowboys. They signed free agent safety from the Arizona Cardinals, Jalen Thompson, to a three-year deal worth a max of $36 million dollars.

One of the biggest issues for the Dallas Cowboys a year ago was the secondary and they made a huge move to help fill that need today, just about a half hour ago when they signed Thompson from the Cardinals.

Last season, he played 15 games and finished with his lowest defensive completion percentage of his career — 62.3%. He allowed 38 catches on 61 targets and gave up three touchdowns. He had one interception in 2025 and finished with 95 tackles.

The Cowboys have agreed to a 3-year, $36 million deal with former Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, per @RapSheet and @SlaterNFL.

He has nine interceptions, 37 passes defended and 578 tackles in his career.

I really like this move, and it shows that Jerry Jones is legit trying to make this team better and not waiting around for all of these other guys to sign big deals and then go get whoever is left and that is a major stepping stone for him.

Thompson has never made a Pro Bowl, but has been a complete player from the moment he came into the league back in 2019.

Dallas also made the move this morning to trade for Rashan Gary, when was the last time the Cowboys front office made two important moves on the opening day of free agency.

I really like this move for the Cowboys. Now I think they just need to go ahead and look to sign another true pass rusher as Gary is better at stopping the run.

We have a long way to go, but this helps the backend of Dallas, which felt like dudes were running wide open every single time that the defense called a play.

He is the first outside free agent the Cowboys have signed for more than $6,000,000 AAS since Gerald McCoy in 2020.

That is saying something for Jerry and the rest of the team.