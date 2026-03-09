BREAKING: Cowboys trade for Packers DL Rashan Gary

Well, we have been waiting for the Dallas Cowboys to make another move like all has been reported, and this morning they finally did something, but not sure anyone had their eyes on this.

According to multiple sources, the Cowboys on Monday morning traded for Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary for a 4th round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

To be honest, people on social media either think it is an okay move or they hate it because they want a superstar at every single position.

If it was anything above that, I would have hated it very much. The way I think of it is, are the Cowboys going get better players in the 4th round? Maybe, maybe not.

Gary has no guaranteed money left on his deal, so this very well could be a one-year rental for the Dallas Cowboys, which could be a great thing if they added a few more parts to the defense that clearly needs to get better.

Let me say that again, he has not guaranteed money, but is still under contact for two years. That is different.

Gary is only 28 years old, and is under contract for two years at $42 million, but, again, is owed no guaranteed money, but the way that the market is going, that could actually be a half-way decent price if he can produce.

How Do We Feel?

Gary is a big name that everyone knows, but honestly, how do we feel about this trade?

The Dallas defense was so bad a year ago, that is clearly an upgrade and will help them, but he is a edge rusher that should help at least for a little bit, but this should not be the end of what they are doing.

Gary was a Pro Bowl player in 2024, and had 9 sacks in 2023, and 7.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, so if they don’t re-sign Clowned.

I guess he just replaces him, but I still think they need to bring him back and still take a look at Trey, because this can’t be your big offseason move. The Packers planned to move on from him anyway.

The best thing about Gary is not his pass rushing ability, it is his run defense, which we understand that teams have run the ball at will on this defense the last few years.

Gary is a good run defender and pass rushing is secondary to him, so if I had to guess, as noted above, they are still on the hunt for a legitimate guy who can get after the quarterback.

They badly needed edge rush help and got some here with Gary, but still need more… https://t.co/qenyLieLN1 — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 9, 2026

The only issue is Gary has not been great since the Pro Bowl season over a year ago, so it’s not like I am over the moon above this move.

If they add a guy like Trey or someone similar, the defensive line becomes one of the best in football. If that is the case, they can then use the draft to fix the secondary.

Despite playing all 17 games, Gary never recorded another sack after the seventh game of the season. He played only 58.3% of the defensive snaps, something Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained as normal because he has “never been a huge snap-count guy.”

Let’s see what else the Cowboys have up their sleeve, but things are going to heat up this week with free agency opening, so I need Jerry Jones to make a move for a true pass rusher, then trading for Gary looks a lot better.

Give him credit though, this is the most production that he has done in years, and he is doing it in the spots that this team needs it.

More on this topic: 2026 Offseason Tracker