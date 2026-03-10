Jerry Jones’ luck trading 4th round picks has not been good

What do I mean by the title of this post, well if you did not see it yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys once again traded a 4th round pick for a player.

This time, the Cowboys on Monday morning traded for Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary for a 4th round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Gary has no guaranteed money left on his deal, so this very well could be a one-year rental for the Dallas Cowboys, which could be a great thing if they added a few more parts to the defense that clearly needs to get better.

I thought to myself, well this might work this time, because if we take a look at the history of Jerry Jones trading a 4th round pick for a player since the year 2000, it has been a disaster.

The Cowboys front office allowed HC Brian Schottenheimer to lead the search for defensive coordinator that ended with hiring of Christian Parker. The Rashan Gary trade indicates Cowboys trusting Parker to identify personnel on his side of ball. He and Gary were together in GB.… — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) March 9, 2026

Memory Lane

Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we? You will see what I mean if you don’t remember.

So starting in the year 2000, Dallas traded a 2001 4th round pick and 2002 7th round pick for O. J. Santiago. Yeah, who? He was cut on November 21st of the same year.

Santiago might not be a guy that you even remember at all, but the next few you will, I know it.

On April 23, 2008, Jones was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Jones was reinstated for the 2008 season, the Cowboys would give the Titans their sixth-round pick in 2009.

In October 2008, Jones was suspended for at least four games for an altercation at a Dallas hotel. In January 2009, the Cowboys announced they would release Jones.

That did not work out as well either, 0-2 trading a fourth-round pick for a player.

More Recent

Those two players were the trip down memory lane in terms of how far back it happened, now the most recent guys that you will all know.

Remember when all the fans were begging for Jerry Jones to make a move for another wide out before George Pickens got here, and we all got the notification that he traded for Jonathan Mingo?

Yeah, same.

On November 5, 2024, Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick were traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Jerry is bad with these trades. The Mingo trade is the perfect example. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 9, 2026

He finished the 2024 season with 17 receptions for 167 yards, and my guess is that the time for the Dallas Cowboys is coming to an end. This was such a let-down when Jerry Jones made this trade and expected all of us fans to be happy.

Oh, and remember Trey Lance, the guy that everyone that hates Dak Prescott thought would take his job and run away with it?

How did that work out for you? I mean he isn’t even on the team anymore and can’t get a starting job anywhere, but none of my business.

In 2023, Jerry traded a 2024 fourth-round pick for Lance.

He was later named the third-string quarterback and was a healthy scratch the whole season.

Of course, none of these players have worked out since the year 2000 for a fourth-round pick. With Gary, I don’t know, yet, the bar is not set very high and as bad as the Cowboys defense is, he will be a starter day one in 2026.

Cowboys used money from Steele and Hooker to fit newly acquired edge rusher Rashan Gary contract under the salary cap, The Cowboys acquired Gary from Green Bay for a 2027 4th round pick Are the Cowboys moving different? https://t.co/l5yTTpJNz7 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 9, 2026

It cannot be much worse than the others they have gotten for that same pick, so let’s see how the rest of free agency goes and if Dallas continues to make more moves for the defense, then maybe Gary will fit right in and the defensive line will be reloaded and, hopefully, they can use the draft to focus on the secondary that is just as bad.