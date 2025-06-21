Can Dallas cash the check Trevon Diggs just wrote in 2025?

Some reports are indicating that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is aiming to return from an ACL injury as early as the opening game against Philadelphia.

If he does, it will be a huge boost to the Cowboys’ defensive backfield.

In addition to his confidence regarding his return to the lineup, Diggs also made the news with another bold prediction. This one is regarding the 2025 postseason.

https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1935742662579007876

Is He Right Though?

There is little argument that the Dallas Cowboys have the best cornerbacks in the NFC East coming into the 2025 season.

The Cowboys are also strong at the safety position. They have depth at both positions, for that matter.

So it’s an automatic that Dallas has the best defensive backfield room in the division, and they are a legitimate threat to contend for a title, right?

As Lee Corso would say: “Not so fast, my friend!”

There is one thing that could prevent the Cowboys from having the best backfield in the division this fall.

The Injury Report

Health. The Cowboys come into the 2025 campaign with a defensive backfield that is full of health issues.

First and foremost, can Diggs fully recover in time to start the year? If he isn’t 100%, can he still contribute without hurting the team?

More importantly, can he remain on the field for a full season, something he hasn’t done since the 2022 season?

Diggs isn’t the only banged-up member of the secondary for that matter. DaRon Bland also missed a significant portion of the 2024 campaign, as did Caelan Carson.

Third-round draft pick Savon Revel missed all but three games of his senior year last season with his own knee injury.

How these three players rebound from those injuries will play a huge role in the Cowboys’ success this year.

Dallas traded for Kaiir Elam from Buffalo to help shore up their cornerbacks. Safeties Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Juanyeh Thomas and Israel Mukuamu will help shore up the backfield as well.

Against The NFC East

Even with the injuries looming overhead, the Cowboys appear to have the best backfield in the division. The Eagles are a close second with the Commanders nipping on their heels.

While the Giants have the fourth-best defensive backfield in the NFC East, this unit might be the best overall on the team.

If Dallas gets Diggs, Bland, Carson, and Revel back at full-strength this fall, they will retain their grip on the best backfield in the division.

They might even be able to cash that check Diggs wrote with his Super Bowl prediction too.