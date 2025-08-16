3 most important Cowboys to watch against the Ravens tonight

We are hours away from Week 2 of the preseason, and there are a few key Cowboys to watch against the Baltimore Ravens tonight.

Everybody knows the inaugural game of the Brian Schottenheimer era didn’t go all too well; quarterback struggles, rough play calling, and a terrible defensive performance inflamed quite a few concerns.

It’s just August football, of course, but some things can and should be improved upon, and more than a few players need big weeks as the depth chart shakes out.

The jump from this game to the next is the biggest one of the preseason. Players will move up, down, and even out of this roster because of the overall performance we see on the field tonight.

Let’s go ahead and cover just three of the guys who need big weeks, and what Week 2 means for their future in Dallas.

Shaky To Start: Joe Milton III Must Build On Week 1 Performance

Until we get to the regular season, the one player dominating the headlines will be sophomore quarterback Joe Milton III.

The former Wolverine and Volunteer in college was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2024, and he showed out in his limited opportunities. This led to major interest around the league, and the Cowboys struck first, trading for the young gunslinger.

Joe Milton has made some nice throws. It's just none of them have been to where his receivers are. That's my only bugaboo.pic.twitter.com/En9LYlANAn — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) August 10, 2025

Week 1 of the preseason was his first big moment in front of the crowd, and it got off to a bad start. He got better throughout, but we still saw some major accuracy problems.

This performance against the Ravens is all about improvement in the simple things. Can he hit the easy throws? Can he look calm to start out? That’s what we need to see tonight.

Upward Mobility: Phil Mafah’s Chance To Move On Up

It’s safe to say the Cowboys’ running back room is anyone’s job. The Clemson Tiger in the race, rookie Phil Mafah, has the momentum in his corner after last week.

He looked strong in his ten carries against the Rams, though his yards per rush decreased as the game went on.

Veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders loom large, while his rookie counterpart Jaydon Blue carries the majority of the hype for the young guys. We also can’t discount veteran Malik Davis, who dominated against LA.

With Blue still out, the focus off the veterans, and Davis dragging on the depth chart, this week is a huge opportunity for Mafah to keep stacking performances.

If we see another strong outing from the big-bodied back this week, some depth chart changes might just be in order heading into the regular season.

Afterthought To Starter: Zion Childress Can Start Building Hype

Unless you’re a true diehard, you probably hadn’t heard of Zion Childress until his stellar performance last week. Little PSA here: it’s about time we started paying attention.

The Houston native and Texas State, turned Kentucky Wildcat, cornerback signed with Dallas as a priority undrafted free agent back in April. Fast-forward to August, and this kid is hunting for a starting job.

Sean McVay and the Rams are far from fans of this kid after last week. He shut things down and became the second-highest graded defender for Dallas, according to PFF.

The five highest graded Cowboys on defense last night, via PFF:

- CB Israel Mukuamu (90.3)

- NCB Zion Childress (77)

- LB Marist Liufau (73.7)

- DE Donovan Ezeiruaku (71.5)

- CB Troy Pride Jr. (69.1) — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) August 10, 2025

Currently slotted behind Kemon Hall and ahead of Israel Mukuamu for the starting nickel cornerback role, Childress can make the full jump with another good showing tonight.

Injuries and a general lack of talent at corner are haunting Dallas right now. He can really save the day if he keeps balling out.

With the huge need at the position, this group in general is key to watch tonight, but Childress in particular is among the top Cowboys to watch overall in Week 2.