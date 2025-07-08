Choosing which Cowboys all-time great makes a return

A great question recently made the rounds on Cowboys Twitter: If you could plug one player from Cowboys history into the current 2025 roster on each side of the ball, who would you pick to help make a Super Bowl run?

It sparked heated debates and passionate nostalgia among fans.

After all, this franchise has no shortage of all-time greats; Hall of Famers, All-Pros, and iconic personalities who defined eras.

This two-part series will explore the six Cowboys legends I would personally shortlist for the honor (three on offense, three on defense), with an eye toward who would make the biggest impact right now on this current Cowboys roster.

In Part 1, we’ll focus on the offensive side of the ball, where a choice of upgrades could turn this team from playoff hopeful to championship favorite.

Larry Allen Replaces Tyler Smith

Hear me out before you crucify me. I promise I have a plan here.

Let’s start with the most physically dominant offensive lineman in NFL history.

Larry Allen wasn’t just strong, he was a mythic force.

A 6’3″, 325-pound beast with 11 Pro Bowls, six All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl ring, Allen could bulldoze defenders or erase them in pass protection.

Tyler Smith is a promising young guard, but imagine Allen once again taking his place in the offensive interior, allowing Tyler Smith to return to left tackle, where he’s had so much success.

QB Dak Prescott would have a clean interior and blindside, and whoever emerges from the running back carousel a reliable path up the middle.

With Larry Allen and Tyler Smith on the left side, the run game becomes lethal again, and blitzes up the gut? Forget about it.

Dez Bryant Replaces Jalen Tolbert

CeeDee Lamb is a superstar, George Pickens brings speed and stretches the field, but this team lacks that alpha outside receiver who can take over games in the red zone. Enter Dez Bryant.

From 2012 to 2014, Dez was arguably the best wideout in the league, posting three straight double-digit TD seasons and making acrobatic catches look routine.

The 2025 Cowboys need that physical, emotional spark at receiver.

Slotting Dez in for Jalen Tolbert instantly gives Dak a contested-catch monster, especially on third downs and inside the 20.

Dez and Pickens on the outside, with Lamb bouncing inside to the slot where he does best, is an enticing combination that would be sure to strike fear in any defense.

Dez’s fire and leadership could also ignite a young receiver room still searching for its voice.

Emmitt Smith Replaces Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams brings power and effort, but let’s be honest: he’s not the same guy post-injury, and he’s not scaring defenses.

Emmitt Smith, meanwhile, is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher for a reason.

More than just numbers, Emmitt was a master of vision, balance, and durability.

He showed up every Sunday, took every hit, and always found a way to get that extra yard.

With a revamped offensive line and Dak under center, putting peak Emmitt Smith in this backfield gives the Cowboys clock control, short-yardage reliability, and a proven closer, something this team has lacked in recent playoff losses.

The Final Word

Each of these legends would immediately elevate the 2025 Cowboys’ offense, but if you had to pick just one, who would it be?

Would you solidify the line with Larry Allen, bring back Dez’s dominance, or restore the run game with Emmitt?

Let me know in the comments, and join the conversation. Part 2 will tackle the defensive side of this hypothetical Cowboys dream team.