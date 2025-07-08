Dallas Cowboys extend training camp in Oxnard through 2030

The Dallas Cowboys Training Camp opens Tuesday, July 22nd through Wednesday, August 13th. With that comes all the fun stuff, such as the annual camp opening ceremony and other fun stuff for fans to do while there.

That being said, fans are going to be able to enjoy this for at least another five years.

On Monday, two front office sources with the Dallas Cowboys confirmed that the team has entered an agreement to keep the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, California, through 2030.

The Cowboys have used Oxnard during the summer since 2001, except for the summer of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shifted training camp closer to home at The Star in Frisco.

With that news now shared, let me dive into a few battles that you should keep an eye on during camp.

Wide Receiver 3

Would you rather see Jonathan Mingo or Jalen Tolbert?

This front office is going to try and make the Mingo trade work legit until the wheels fall off, and when you fork out a 4th round pick for a guy who is not worth that high of a pick in the draft at all, you have to ride it until you can’t anymore.

Tolbert, with backups 90% of the year, finished with career-highs in catches (49), targets (79), receiving yards (610) and touchdowns (seven) in 17 games (15 starts).

Mingo has 585 yards in his two years in the league, so remind me again why the Dallas Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for him? I don’t see any value in him at all.

https://twitter.com/VoiceOfTheStar/status/1937898476538417398

Take Control Of RB

Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders or Jaydon Blue, who will be the guy to rise to the top?

The Cowboys will have a committee in the run game this upcoming season, which has worked out for teams like the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs in the past.

However, someone will have to take leadership in the position, and the Cowboys may be leaning on young talent like Blue late in the season.

I have no idea how this is going to pan out, I think Williams will probably be the guy who starts most of the games, but this team is going to lean on a committee and hope CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens can make running the ball a bit easier than it has been over the last couple of years.

Rico Dowdle was really good when he was given the keys last year full time, but will they do that this season? We will see.