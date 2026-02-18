More results...

Cowboys 2026 Free Agency: Jaelan Phillips Could Be a Smart Fit in Dallas

Jaelan Phillips holding a football and celebrating in a Philadelphia Eagles green jersey under stadium lights.

One thing I have come to realize as a Dallas Cowboys fan is that free agency isn’t about splash signings, and Jaelan Phillips could fit that trend.

I like to look for fit and with the new defensive coaching staff, fit is paramount in building this defense in 2026.

The more I look at Jaelan Phillips, the more I think he makes real football sense for Dallas, especially with Christian Parker shaping this defense.

I don’t care about chasing headlines, this season needs to be about building something that works.

Jaelan Phillips standing on the field in a green Philadelphia Eagles home jersey before kickoff.

Jaelan Phillips Has Proven Production

Let’s start with what matters and that is disruption.

Jaelan Phillips has produced:

  • 216 career pressures
  • 32 sacks
  • 40 quarterback hits
  • 144 hurries

In 2022, he posted 70 pressures and nine sacks. When fully healthy, he consistently affects the quarterback.

Phillips isn’t just speed off the edge, he converts speed to power, and understands leverage. Being able to stand up or play with his hand in the dirt gives him position flex, which is something I believe this defense is going to lean into this season.

Jaelan Phillips in a Miami Dolphins white uniform pointing during an NFL game action shot.

Why Jaelan Phillips Fits What Dallas is Building

I know the Dallas defense is not going to look the same moving forward and that is great news for a defense that was horrible last season.

With Christian Parker now running the show on the defensive side of the ball, I expect more disguise in the secondary, more simulated pressure, and more coverage coordination instead of just lining up and hoping talent wins.

If this is the plan, you need edge rushers who rush within structure.

Phillips is comfortable playing disciplined football, having played for Brian Flores and Vic Fangio. He is familiar with what Christian Parker could want out of defensive players.

If coverage can make the quarterback hesitate, Phillips has shown he can finish.

This is the kind of complimentary football Dallas has to lean into in 2026.

Jaelan Phillips celebrating a defensive play in a Philadelphia Eagles white away uniform during an NFL game.

The Christian Parker Factor

There was an overlap between Jaelan Phillips and Christian Parker in Philadelphia and I think that matters more than people think.

Not only that overlap, but the overlap of past defensive coaches Phillips has played for and Parker has learned from can paint a better picture of understanding.

Free agency should be about minimizing risk.

If Parker can say, “I’ve seen how he prepares, I know how he handles installs, and I know his fits,” that is valuable information.

Don’t get me wrong. All of this does not override medicals or money, but when teams are chasing fit for a new scheme, familiarity can tip the scale.

I don’t think the Dallas Cowboys need guesswork right now, they need calculated moves.

The Health and Contract Reality

Here is where I may draw the line: availability.

His snap count in the 2023 season was 366 and in 2024 it was 134. The 2023 season was a torn achilles and 2024 was a partially torn ACL.

He did rebound in 2025 and showed he can still impact games when he is on the field, and at only 26 years old he is still in his prime.

For me, and his past injury history, it only makes sense if Dallas can structure the deal smartly:

  • Incentives tied to games played
  • A manageable base salary
  • Protection against long-term risk

If Jaelan Phillips commands top-tier edge money, I’m out. But if he is willing to take second tier money, paid for production, not superstardom, then this becomes a smart move for the Cowboys.

This Would Be a Structural Move, Not a Splash

I don’t think the Cowboys need Jaelan Phillips to be a savior of the defense. They need him to amplify it.

Phillips is someone I think could be familiar with what Christian Parker wants to accomplish and fits within the scheme that will be seen in Dallas.

The fit, age, production, and scheme versatility seem to be present, and if the price is right, this isn’t a flashy move, but a logical one.

And logical is something we are not used to saying about the Cowboys and free agency. Maybe this is the year that changes.

Cody Warren

Cody Warren is a sports journalist at InsideTheStar.com, where he has published 302 articles reaching over 1 million readers. He is a Law Enforcement Officer with nearly 20 years of professional service across multiple assignments, bringing investigative rigor and a commitment to factual accuracy to his Dallas Cowboys coverage.

