Christian Parker nailed his Introductory Press Conference Wednesday

As you should know by now, the Dallas Cowboys hired a new defensive coordinator and his name is Christian Parker. He came over from the Eagles, and before that he was with the Broncos.

He was the defensive backs coach with both of those teams before being named the new man who will call the plays with the Dallas Cowboys.

Today, he had his introductory press conference with the team and I liked a lot of what he had to say.

Before we get into that, let’s start by giving flowers to Jerry Jones for finally doing it the way it should have been done years ago and getting a young guy in the building and not a washed-up old head coach.

Oh, and he stayed out of the way for this media session!

During the conference, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said they conducted 40 total interviews.

Nine were coordinators, and Parker was their last interview and pointed out how impressed he was with his “calm demeanor.”

He was the man hired.

DC Christian Parker on Cowboys defense: "We'll be 3-4 by nature." The team used a 4-3 base defense in 2025. pic.twitter.com/YfaLGHmzyp — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) February 18, 2026

Type Of Defense?

Parker said his defense will be used in multiple ways, but from a defensive structure, it’s about the players you have but emphasizes the core will be 3-4. If he does go heavy on that type of system, he is going to need a lot of above-average linebackers who can provide solid play!

That is clearly the biggest issue left with the Cowboys defense. It is the personnel.

If you missed it, the rest of the Parkers’ staff is as follows: cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley, defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, assistant defensive line coach Demeitre Brim, outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, inside linebackers coach Scott Symons, and assistant secondary coach Robert Muschamp.

I like the fact that Jerry let Parker and Schotty do the dirty work. Every single year we see Jerry hand pick these guys, and they are all his friends, and it never works out.

That is why Dallas has gone through defensive coaches like I go through socks.

A lot of great questions were asked, and Jerry Jones was nowhere in site, and it was great.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said there has been an excitement brewing among players about new dc Christian Clark pic.twitter.com/CqgFi5ZE3v — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 18, 2026

Every press conference or appearance where the team has a spokesperson present has involved either Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, or, in some non-football settings, another member of the Jones family.

This one did not.

Parker said that he would definitely try to get the front office to use their two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on defense, but nothing has been promised. Shocker, right?

Dallas has the 12th and 20th overall picks, and they need the most help on defense. We all understand that.

One thing we did not get an answer to, though, was whether Parker would call plays from the sideline or the booth. He would not commit to either one.

The biggest takeaway from this introduction was that it was only Schotty and Parker up there. The reporters asked questions, and both of these guys answered them and talked about nothing but football, and it was awesome to listen to!

“Man, every time we talked, we just got off a call or get off a zoom or off an interview, man, I wanted more of that,” Schottenheimer said. “I think his ability to develop players is very obvious. You look at what he did in Denver, involved with Surtain, and you look at what they did in Philadelphia.

They nailed this intro, and please get this man the guys he needs on that side of the ball.

For the first time in probably my life, it was nice to watch one of these, and it was simply about football.

I can only say so much, if you did not watch or listen to this yesterday, please check it out here. I loved everything about it. I am excited about the rest of this offseason.

