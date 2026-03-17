Cowboys biggest needs heading into the NFL Draft » Inside The Star

Well, not that free agency is all but over the Dallas Cowboys, it is all about recapping what they did and what the biggest need it heading into the NFL Draft next month.

The thing is, this offseason was probably the most active Jerry Jones has been since who knows when, and a lot of folks including myself are wondering if they even got better on the defensive side of the football.

A lot of talk was around trading for Maxx Crosby or signing Trey Henderickson, but those fell through, and really the only major signing they made was Jalen Thompson the safety from the Arizona Cardinals.

With all the major names gone, they still have needs on that side of the ball, and unless they surprise us with another trade, it looks like they are going to be banking on hitting on the first two round picks they have next month.

Linebacker

For me, and you may think differently and that is okay, but the biggest need is still at the linebacker spot.

As of now, the off-ball linebackers are DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James and Justin Barron, that clearly needs some work.

My major issue is that everyone is putting stock into Overshown, and he has played 18 games in three years because of that knee injury, and he has to at least show me that he is able to stay on the field before I buy all the way into him.

They are just not very good at that spot, and the issue with picking at 12 is a little to late to be able to get Sonny Styles, the linebacker from Ohio State.

Secondary

With that said, my guess is that they will have the best cornerback left on the board at 12 next month.

They signed Jalen Thompson, who was their big signing last week, but also added Cobie Durant, who can play at just about any spot in coverage, and also P.J. Locke.

Locke started 26 games (15 in 2024) in six years in Denver, and he had an interception in the Broncos’ playoff win versus Buffalo in January.

I still think banking on DaRon Bland is a bad idea. He has shown that, of course, after he got his money, that he can’t stay on the field and that is not ideal for a team that is very thin in the secondary, but I hope they add the best corner on the board at pick 12 if Styles does not make it to them at 12 (he won’t).

Edge Rusher

We could go with anything here, but I still think they need another edge rusher, and honestly if they bring back Jadeveon Clowney I would be happy about that.

They traded Osa Odighizuwa, and I think they still need a guy that is going to be able to get to the passer, and they don’t have that as of right now.

My guess would be that they use the 20th overall pick to get that guy. I would take a secondary player over a edge rusher with the 12th pick and worry about this next.

As for the offense, if they sign George Pickens, I am not worried about the offense, maybe a little bit about the offensive line, but I think like last year, they are going to win and lose games on that defense.

They have to be able to get stops and be at least average. Take the ball away a few times, it was so bad a year ago I didn’t think it could get worse, but it sure hasn’t gotten much better if you ask me.

Let’s see how the draft goes.

More on this topic: 2026 Offseason Tracker