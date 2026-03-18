SMU Players Who Could Land on the Cowboys’ 2026 Draft Board » Inside The Star

I’m under the firm belief that former SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons’ connection could put several Mustangs on Dallas’ radar.

Before arriving in Dallas, Symons served as SMU’s defensive coordinator, and this gives him firsthand knowledge of the pleats coming out of the program.

We aren’t talking film study, but someone who saw these players day after day inside and outside the practice.

That type of insight into how these players not only practiced, how they handled meetings, and performed in the system.

If Dallas ends up trading down from picks 12 and 20 to stack more picks, which I think is a real possibility, several SMU prospects could move onto the Cowboys’ draft board.

Here are a few Mustangs in the 2026 NFL Draft. Who do you think makes sense?

Jordan Hudson Could Bring Explosive Playmaking

I think wide receiver Jordan Hudson might be the most dynamic offensive weapon coming out of SMU.

If you look at Hudson’s physical profile, he has good size for a wide receiver at 6’1” and 191 pounds, and he plays with the type of burst that can stress defenses vertically.

Hudson accelerates quickly off the line of scrimmage, but sometimes lets his foot of the gas, which hurts his ability to create separation.

If the Dallas Cowboys receiver coaches can teach him to use his speed to change up the tempo instead of letting off the gas completely, he could have the ability to take the top off a defense.

If the Cowboys want to add another athletic receiver later in the draft, Hudson could be a name worth watching.

RJ Maryland Could be an Intriguing Tight End

Does anyone remember Russell Maryland, former number 1 draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys? His son could be a Dallas Cowboys legacy pick.

Tight end RJ Maryland is one of the more interestingly athletic prospects in the draft. He is 6’4” and 236 pounds and moves well for a tight end.

At the combine, he ran a 4.51, but is only a year removed from ACL surgery and with a little more time he could be a 4.4 tight end.

RJ Maryland is good at attacking the middle of the field and has an excellent catch radius. He can make highlight reel type catches, but they are few and far between.

The downside is he is a terrible blocker. So, he would be a pass-catching tight end only, unless he can be coached up in that area.

As a late round pick for the Cowboys with some upside, he could be in the mix. The ideal situation would be to take him as an undrafted free agent.

Matthew Hibner Offers the Size and Blocking Ability

Another tight end from SMU, Matthew Hibner, but this one can block and that is what he is known for.

Standing at 6’4” and 251 pounds, he brings more size than RJ Maryland, but may not be too far off in the athleticism department as he ran a 4.51 at the 2026 NFL Combine.

What I really liked about this tight end is he blocks and blocks well. Hibner plays with physicality at the point of attack and shows the strength needed to seal the edge.

This would be a welcomed attribute to the Dallas Cowboys running game and Javonte Williams would benefit from having another blocking tight end.

If this was the pick, I could see the Cowboys shipping off or cutting Luke Schoonmaker for Hibner, who is dependable and can contribute in the passing game.

I don’t think many fans would be broken-hearted by getting rid of Schoonmaker, who has been a major letdown since he was drafted.

Ahmaad Moses Adds Range to the Secondary

Scott Symons should know this player well after calling the plays on defense at SMU.

Safety Ahmaad Moses brings range to the defensive backfield. He shows the ability to cover the ground quickly and make plays in the secondary.

If the top safety prospects are gone when the Cowboys pick

He is a smaller safety and that hurts him against bigger receivers, but as he develops with NFL coaches, he could gain the skills necessary to help in this area.

One of the things he does very well is read the quarterbacks’ eyes in zone coverage and isn’t afraid to step up in the run game even though his smaller frame does cause him to get knocked back.

If he was taken, it would be in the sixth or seventh round. He could even slide into the undrafted free agent pool, which is an area the Cowboys excel at finding players.

Why the SMU Connection Could Matter for Dallas

We all know programs like SMU don’t always develop first-round picks, but they consistently develop athletic players with upside.

When you have a coach that has inside knowledge of players, it can influence your draft board.

Dallas will assuredly have deeper insight into these prospects.

So, if we hear a few SMU players hear their names called by the Dallas Cowboys, we will know it’s not a coincidence. It will simply be a case of trusting the evaluations of the new defensive coaches.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class