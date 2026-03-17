Georgia Defensive Prospects the Cowboys Could Target in the 2026 Draft » Inside The Star

When you look at the prospects coming out of Georgia, the Cowboys coaching staff and their connection runs deep.

The two newly hired assistants for the Cowboys, Robert Muschamp and Chidera Uzo-Diribe, are recent coaches of the Georgia Bulldogs.

This means the Cowboys will scout these players, but having these two coaches on staff gives a unique insight to who these players are in the locker room and everywhere off the field.

This could all matter after the first round and a few Georgia players are still hanging around on the draft board. The lesser known players could be hidden gems Muschamp and Uzo-Diribe know well.

Let’s take a look at all the Georgia defensive prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft and see if any of these players could realistically land with Dallas.

CJ Allen Might be the Georgia Defender Dallas Trusts the Most

When we look at Georgia defenders in this draft class, one name stands above the rest.

CJ Allen, who has the traits teams want from a modern NFL linebacker. He’s around 6’1” and 235 pounds, and plays with the instincts and speed needed to control the middle of a defense.

What I like most about this player is his football IQ. Allen reads blocking schemes quickly and doesn’t take a false step too often. He diagnoses early and attacks downhill with authority.

In his time in Athens, CJ Allen produced 205 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception.

He is the type of linebacker I think could wear the green dot right away and call plays in the NFL as a rookie.

If Dallas wants a smart, physical leader in the middle of the defense, Allen makes a lot of sense.

Christen Miller Could be the Rookie Defensive Tackle

Another Georgia defender who fits what the Cowboys are building under the new coaching staff is Christen Miller.

Christen Miller brings ideal size for an interior defensive lineman at 6’4” and 321 pounds. His biggest strength is run defense, which the Cowboys need help with.

Miller consistently fires off the line with strong leverage and powerful hands, allowing him to control blockers and collapse rushing lanes.

Georgia rotates defensive lineman a lot, so his stat totals don’t fully show his impact, but on film you see a player capable of controlling the interior of a defensive front.

If the Cowboys are looking for a defensive tackle, which I think they are, who can help stop the run and occupy blockers, Miller could be a strong Day-2 option.

Daylen Everette Offers Size And Speed Dallas Likes at Corner

I know the Cowboys in the past liked cornerbacks with length and speed, but does the new coaching staff? If they do, they can go back to the Georgia well.

Daylen Everette checks both of those boxes, standing at 6’1” and 196 pounds. He has the size to match up with bigger receivers, and the speed (4.38) to stay with vertical routes downfield.

Everette played a major role in Georgia’s secondary and finished his career with 150 tackles and 5 interceptions.

He’s also good in run support, which is something coaches love to see from corners.

Those traits could make him a Day-2 or Day-3 cornerback target for the Cowboys to add depth to the secondary.

Jordan Hall Could Develop into a Powerful Interior Defensive Tackle

Another defensive lineman from Georgia worth watching is Jordan Hall.

Hall stands at 6’4” and 320 pounds with 35.5 inch arms, which was the second longest among the All-American Bowl participants. This gives him the size and length to anchor against double teams.

Jordan Hall’s power is obvious when you watch him play, but is stiff as an athlete and that lack of bend will hurt his draft stock.

A player with this type of size and length could be a great rotational defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jordan Hall is projected to be a late round or undrafted free agent, so that is right in the Dallas Cowboys wheelhouse of finding players late.

Why the Georgia Pipeline Matters

The University of Georgia produces some of the best football players in the country and players coming out of this program are known for being disciplined, physically developed, and prepared.

With former Georgia coaches on the Cowboys staff, Dallas has more insight into these players than most teams.

I think if the Cowboys start stacking picks, don’t be surprised if several Georgia defenders hear their names called.

The pipeline between Athens and Dallas might be the best thing to happen to the Cowboys.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class